Suspected Thief Ends Up Dead When Woman Spots Him in Her Car

By Erin Coates
Published December 18, 2020 at 1:24pm
A suspected thief paid the ultimate price when he was caught stealing items from a woman’s car in Midland, Texas.

The Midland Police Department said the woman in question was walking to her car at 4 a.m. on Friday morning when she saw the suspect, identified as Jarrod Adron Roberts, allegedly stealing items out of her car, KMID-TV reported.

Determined not to become a victim, the woman allegedly fired her weapon and hit the man.

Roberts was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police detectives interviewed the woman and then she was released. No arrest had been made as of Friday morning.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is not the only incident occurring this month when a suspected criminal paid the ultimate price for his alleged crimes.

A man was fatally shot by state troopers near Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, after he allegedly shot at officers, Wisconsin’s State Journal reported.

The State Patrol attempted to stop a speeding car on Dec. 9 and the driver fired shots at the officers as he was being pursued.

Do you think armed robberies have gone up this year?

Road spikes were deployed and the speeding car hit them, coming to a stop at the median on the exit of Highway 26 and Highway 12.

The driver allegedly pulled out a handgun and tried to steal a civilian’s car before he was struck by state troopers.

The troopers administered life-saving measures, but Joseph Crawford died of multiple gunshot wounds at the scene.

Crawford was later identified as a suspect in the Monona credit union robbery.

The robbery occurred at a Summit Credit Union. The suspect, identified as Crawford, entered the bank and forced two employees to open the vault.

He fled with an undisclosed amount of cash and his getaway car was later identified as the same one involved in the shooting.

Both investigations remain ongoing and the findings will be turned over to the Jefferson County District Attorney who will decide if the officer shooting was justified.

Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
