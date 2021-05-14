Suspects Accused of Bloody Prank on Chauvin Defense Witness Are Arrested

Three California women were charged and released after reportedly smearing pig’s blood on the home of a defense witness who testified in favor of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in his trial surrounding the death of George Floyd.

They also left a pig’s head near the front porch of the Santa Rosa home, according to The Associated Press.

Rowan Dalbey, Kristen Aumoithe and Amber Lucas were all arrested Tuesday on charges of felony vandalism and conspiracy.

Santa Rosa Police Department spokeswoman Lt. Jeneane Kucker told the AP that they were cited and released.

The vandalized home was previously owned by Barry Brodd, a retired Santa Rosa police officer who testified for the defense in the Chauvin trial in Minnesota, saying that he thought Chauvin’s actions against George Floyd last May were justified, according to Fox News.

Police said they thought the women were targeting Brodd because of his testimony. However, he had not lived at the residence for several years, nor does Brodd even live in California anymore.

Santa Rosa Police Chief Rainer Navarro said on April 13 that Brodd had not worked at the department since 2004, adding that his comments in the Chauvin trial “do not reflect the values and beliefs of the Santa Rosa Police Department.”

“It appears the victim was falsely targeted,” Navarro said, according to ABC News.

Breaking: @SantaRosaPolice made arrests of Sonoma County, Cal. #antifa members who allegedly smeared blood & left a pig’s head at the former home of a witness in Chauvin trial. Rowan Dalbey, Kristen Aumoithe & Amber Lucas charged w/felony vandalism & more: https://t.co/M4XYhHYP5A pic.twitter.com/x7iLu3mjBP — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) May 13, 2021

After vandalizing Brodd’s home on April 17, Fox News reported the women also smeared pig blood on a large hand statue in Santa Rosa Plaza and left a photograph of a pig with the words “Oink Oink” written on it.

WARNING: The following tweet contains graphic imagery.

Santa Rosa Police say 45 minutes later a hand statue at the plaza mall was vandalized w/blood and a sign saying “Oink Oink”. The substance is believed to be animal blood.

(2/3) #ChauvinTrial pic.twitter.com/7EmX5MRx7A — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) April 18, 2021

Police told the outlet that the cleanup costs for both acts of vandalism were estimated to be thousands of dollars.

Detectives conducted search warrants Tuesday morning and arrested the three women.

Kucker said they were charged with vandalism in both incidents, according to the AP. She also said that there are potentially other suspects who were involved.

Since the vandalisms, Santa Rosa Police detectives have continued to follow up on leads. The agency told Fox News that detectives have been seeking out any additional witnesses and evidence.

Investigators are asking for the community’s help in locating potential additional suspects.

Last month, Chauvin was convicted on charges of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

