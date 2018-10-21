2 Suspects Charged in Fatal Shooting of Georgia Police Officer

The latest on the fatal shooting of a Georgia police officer (all times local):

12:40 a.m.

Authorities say two suspects, including one still being sought by police, have been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a George police officer.

Gwinnett County Police said in a statement early Sunday that 19-year-old Isaiah Pretlow was arrested about 11:30 p.m. Saturday and charged with aggravated assault. A second suspect, 18-year-old Tafahree Maynard, has been charged with aggravated assault and felony murder but remains on the loose.

Police say both men are suspected in the fatal shooting of 30-year-old Officer Antwan Toney, who was shot while responding to a suspicious vehicle parked near a middle school in the Snellville area.

TRENDING: Man Who Fought To Save Justina Pelletier from the Government Endorses Ted Cruz

At least one officer returned fire. Authorities say the suspects crashed their vehicle a short time later and witnesses reported seeing as many as four people running from the scene. It’s unclear if any of the suspects were injured.

Snellville is about 25 miles northeast of Atlanta.

___

10:40 p.m.

Authorities say multiple people have been interviewed about their possible involvement in the shooting death of a George police officer, but no formal charges have been made.

In a news release Saturday night, the Gwinnett County Police Department said authorities are still searching for those involved in the afternoon slaying of 30-year-old Officer Antwan Toney.

Police say Toney was shot while responding to a suspicious vehicle parked near a middle school in the Snellville area.

At least one officer returned fire. Authorities say the suspects crashed their vehicle a short time later and witnesses reported seeing as many as four people running from the scene. It’s unclear if any of the suspects were injured.

Snellville is about 25 miles northeast of Atlanta.

RELATED: Seven Charged for Prostitution Ring Run on Georgia Campus

___

9:40 p.m.

A Georgia police officer has been fatally shot while responding to a suspicious vehicle parked near a middle school.

News outlets report multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for suspects following the Saturday afternoon shooting near Snellville.

WSB-TV reporter Rikki Klaus tweeted Saturday night that authorities had surrounded a nearby residence and were waiting for a search warrant.

Police say Gwinnett County police officer Antwan Toney died at a hospital. The 30-year-old had been with the department for nearly three years.

The shooting happened near Shiloh Middle School. Authorities say the suspects crashed the vehicle a short time later and witnesses reported seeing as many as four people running from the scene. It’s unclear if any of the suspects were injured.

Snellville is about 25 miles northeast of Atlanta.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.