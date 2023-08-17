When you set up a massive, lumbering bureaucratic state like America has, there are bound to be random coincidences.

In politics, on the other hand, there are rarely coincidences.

So, for those of you questioning whether the latest round of charges against former President Donald Trump is the result of a dispassionate process by Georgia prosecutors or another politically motivated hit job, I would urge you to look at the date on which the district attorney wants the trial to start and decide for yourself.

As you’ve no doubt heard by now, Trump and 18 other co-defendants were indicted on racketeering and other charges related to his challenge of the 2020 electoral result in the Peach State, where Joe Biden won by the narrowest of margins.

The core of the case involves a call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which prosecutors allege Trump pressured Raffensperger to “find” the necessary votes. The call was a bit more nuanced than that, and the case — described by The Associated Press as “sprawling” — includes other efforts to look into purported voting irregularities that prosecutors claim were illegal.

Whether or not the effort was unlawful is a matter for a jury to decide. However, when that process will begin is inducing some eyebrows to raise.

On Wednesday afternoon, CNN’s Alayna Greene reported that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis asked a judge to set the trial date for March 4, 2024.

Hmm, let’s see. What, pray tell, might be happening on or around March 4 of next year?

Oh, right — it’s the one date during the presidential primary season that usually determines who’ll end up being the party’s nominee.

March 5, 2024, is Super Tuesday, when more than a dozen states — including California, North Carolina, Texas and Virginia — hold their primaries.

There are 365 days in a year and Fani Willis just so happened to settle on THE DAY BEFORE SUPER TUESDAY for when she wants Donald Trump to be on trial in Georgia. https://t.co/sNMDDI39GL — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 16, 2023

“In 2016, for example, Trump’s Super Tuesday dominance signaled, against conventional political wisdom, that the businessman and reality TV star was likely to be the party’s nominee,” The Associated Press noted in a July article.

“President Joe Biden similarly romped through Super Tuesday in 2020, quickly forcing most of his remaining rivals to drop out,” it said.

As Collin Rugg of Trending Politics put it, quite bluntly: “They are actively interfering in the 2024 election right in front of your eyes and they don’t even care.”

BREAKING: Fulton County D.A. Fani Willis is seeking for a March 4, 2024 trial date for Donald Trump, right in the middle of election season. They are actively interfering in the 2024 election right in front of your eyes and they don’t even care. Earlier this week, Willis acted… pic.twitter.com/Q9T7ikLjNq — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 16, 2023

“Remarkable how the left is successfully rigging elections through the ‘justice’ system,” he wrote. “The FBI did it in 2020 and it is happening again.”

And, as John Hasson of Townhall.com noted, this isn’t the only “coincidental” trial date Trump will potentially be facing:

Compare Trump’s trial dates to GOP primary dates 👇 Seems pretty clear Dems are using the trials to boost Trump through the primary pic.twitter.com/ZcbU6GQsgJ — John Hasson (@SonofHas) August 16, 2023

After special counsel Jack Smith requested a Jan. 2 trial date on charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol incursion, Trump went off on Truth Social.

“Deranged Jack Smith has just asked for a trial on the Biden Indictment to take place on January 2nd., just ahead of the important Iowa Caucuses,” the former president wrote.

“Only an out of touch lunatic would ask for such a date, ONE DAY into the New Year, and maximum Election Interference with IOWA!” he said.

“Such a trial, which should never take place due to my First Amendment Rights, and massive BIDEN CORRUPTION, should only happen, if at all, AFTER THE ELECTION. The same with other Fake Biden Indictments. ELECTION INTERFERENCE!”

Trump had yet to comment on Willis’ proposed trial date on Truth Social as of Thursday morning, but he’s been unsparing regarding the district attorney’s tactics on the platform in the wake of the indictment.

“Can you believe it? This failed District Attorney from Atlanta, Fani Willis, where murders and other violent crime soars daily to new record highs, is charging me with 2020 Presidential Election Interference,” he wrote Wednesday. “No, Fani, the only Election Interference was done by those that Rigged and Stole the Election. Those are the ones you should be going after, not the innocent people that are fighting for Election Integrity!”

So, not only did Fani Willis and Fulton County prosecutors wait two-and-a-half years to bring charges related to the 2020 election against Trump and those connected to him, they also want to wait until the day before the primaries that will likely decide the 2024 Republican nominee take place to hold the trial.

And we’re supposed to believe these are just bureaucratic coincidences that happen when trying to fit criminal proceedings into a busy court schedule. Just like all the other charges against Trump, which just so happen to go to trial right before important primaries, as well.

These are the kind of felicitous “coincidences” banana republics are built on, but not the United States of America.

If Fani Willis and her crew couldn’t get their act together before the 2024 election cycle began in earnest, they should have waited until it was over — if they were acting in good faith, that is.

The fact they didn’t tells you all you need to know about what this case, just like all the others, is really about.

