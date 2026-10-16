'Suspicious Mailings' Containing 'Unknown Substance' Sent to Offices of Marco Rubio and Other Politicians: FBI

The Federal Bureau of Investigation said Thursday that suspicious mail containing an “unknown substance” was sent to Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s office, along with other state and federal lawmakers.

Fox News Congressional Correspondent Bill Melugin posted about the incident on social media, writing on X that, “FBI confirms to @FoxNews they’re investigating suspicious letters that were sent out nationwide with unknown substances in them, including to some offices on Capitol Hill.”

Melugin included a statement from an agency spokesperson who said, “The FBI and U.S. Postal Inspection Service are investigating a series of suspicious mailings sent to various addresses nationwide, including Secretary of State offices and their related election offices. Some of the letters contained an unknown substance and we are working closely with our law enforcement partners to respond to each incident.”

“We are also working with our partners to identify the individual or individuals responsible for the letters,” the statement continued. “This FBI will continue to safeguard the public and secure elections for American citizens.”

BREAKING: FBI confirms to @FoxNews they’re investigating suspicious letters that were sent out nationwide with unknown substances in them, including to some offices on Capitol Hill. FBI spox: “The FBI and U.S. Postal Inspection Service are investigating a series of suspicious mailings sent to various addresses nationwide, including Secretary of State offices and their related election offices. Some of the letters contained an unknown substance and we are working closely with our law enforcement partners to respond to each incident. We are also working with our partners to identify the individual or individuals responsible for the letters. This FBI will continue to safeguard the public and secure elections for American citizens.” — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 15, 2026

Additionally, Ohio’s Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose posted Wednesday on X about a similar incident, regarding his office being targeted with a powdery substance.

Do you think the FBI is doing enough to address threats against election officials? Yes, they are taking it seriously No, more action is needed Not sure Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, they are taking it seriously 53% (51 votes) No, more action is needed 40% (39 votes) Not sure 7% (7 votes)

“We are working with state and federal law enforcement after confirming that our office was the intended recipient of a suspicious mailing that contained a powdery white substance,” he wrote. “Fortunately, delivery of the letter was preempted by investigators at the U.S. Postal Service, who are dealing with similar mailings sent to election officials in multiple states. We’re grateful for their swift action.”

“The Federal Bureau of Investigation is handling the matter here in Ohio, and we have informed our county boards of elections to be vigilant in the days ahead,” LaRose continued. “Election officials should never have to fear for their personal safety while performing their duties, and there is no place in a peaceful democracy for violence, threats, or acts of intimidation.”

“We have a duty to the citizens of Ohio to deliver secure and accessible elections, and these kinds of cowardly threats will not deter us from that mission,” he concluded.

“We also have security protocols and contingency plans in place for every election, and we are constantly working with law enforcement to review and improve them as part of our readiness planning for every election. Voters can have absolute confidence that the election process remains safe and secure.”

We have a duty to the citizens of Ohio to deliver secure and accessible elections, and these kinds of cowardly threats will not deter us from that mission. https://t.co/tNFceWfojb — Frank LaRose (@FrankLaRose) October 14, 2026

Over the past week, other officials across the country have expressed concern about potential threats as the midterm elections approach.

In Oklahoma, the secretary of the state’s election board said in a statement that the office was evacuated on Tuesday, after receiving an envelope that contained “suspicious white powder.”

“I am very appreciative of the quick action of state troopers, the Oklahoma City Fire Department, and the Oklahoma National Guard, and their professional response to the situation. Thankfully, no one from the State Election Board staff was harmed as a result of this incident,” State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax said.

“We want to assure Oklahoma voters that today’s incident does not impact our ability to conduct elections,” he added. “Election officials remain committed to ensuring safe and secure elections.”

Louisiana’s GOP Secretary of State Nancy Landry wrote Tuesday that her office had been evacuated, but later stated that it was set to resume normal hours on Wednesday, after law enforcement “conducted tests that found no evidence of harmful substances.”

“In the coming days, we will review today’s incident to identify improvements we can make to help ensure the safety and well-being of our employees,” she declared.

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