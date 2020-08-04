Suze Orman Undergoes Surgery To Remove Tumor: It Had To 'Come Out Immediately'

Suze Orman has experienced a lot of success in her career. She’s authored best-selling books, been recognized as one of The World’s 100 Most Powerful Women by Forbes and hosted her own show.

Her impressive resume has landed her the position of official personal finance educator for the U.S. Army, and she currently hosts her own podcast, “Women & Money.”

Her Facebook “About” page lists her many accomplishments, and you’d be hard-pressed to find another woman who’s done as much as she has in her field.

But she had a different kind of success recently after some rather debilitating news. She first shared an update with her listeners through a podcast episode released July 23.

“They found a tumor on my spine that is benign,” she said, according to People. “But it needs to come out immediately.”

“So we will be getting on the plane and going to the top surgeon in the United States to do this surgery.”

And when she said “we will be getting on the plane and going,” she meant that same day. Despite the reassuring news that the tumor was not malignant, Orman would still be undergoing an operation with risks.

Knowing what she was about to face, Orman asked her listeners for their support.

“Send prayers, send blessings,” Orman said. “We’ll keep you updated. But just know, that the most important thing in life is to take care of ourselves, both health and well. And to stay safe, stay strong and stay secure.”

Two days after the podcast was released, a new post on Orman’s Facebook page shared happy news.

“Here on Saturday morning with an update from Suze & KT,” the post from July 25 began.

“Everything that was the unknown, has now become the known! After 12 hours of a very difficult and delicate surgery on Thursday, Suze came through with flying colors, even to the doctor’s amazement.

“She is resting comfortably and now tackling her physical therapy homework!

“She is on the road to recovery and will be back soon! She loves your prayers and support…keep em coming!”

According to a post from one of Orman’s team members, a week out from the surgery she was doing well and improving quickly, and it looks like it won’t be long until she’s back to her usual self.

