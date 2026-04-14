Swalwell Accusers Warn Quitting Congress Won't Help Him Dodge 'Justice': 'It's Just the Beginning'

In an interview that aired Tuesday on “CBS Mornings,” two women who have accused California Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell of sexual misconduct pledged to bring “justice” for his many alleged victims.

Annika Albrecht and Ally Sammarco described Swalwell’s allegedly predatory behavior toward them in 2019 and 2021, respectively. Joined by social media influencer Cheyenne Hunt, who helped share their stories, they expressed determination to see the outgoing Democratic lawmaker face consequences.

“It’s just the beginning,” Hunt said of Swalwell’s resignation from Congress, which he announced on Monday, and the suspension of his gubernatorial campaign.

The influencer made those comments in a clip posted to the social media platform X by CBS News.

“It’s just the very beginning,” she added. “And I know personally that we’re not walking away from this fight.”

Then, Albrecht added her own definition of “justice.”

“For me, justice won’t be until he can’t ever harm a woman ever again, and he has faced the consequences for the women that he has harmed,” Albrecht said.

Finally, Sammarco said she viewed the destruction of Swalwell’s political career as an act of present and future justice.

“I think in regards to the governor’s race,” she said, “he never should have ran for governor to begin with knowing the kind of history and receipts that are out there. So, that’s a non-starter.”

“And then in terms of Congress I think he absolutely should have resigned,” she continued. “I think we just prevented another 30 to 40 years potentially of him harming people if he were to stay in Congress. So in that sense, I think, we have served justice for his future victims that won’t exist anymore.”

“We’re not walking away from this fight”: Two accusers of Congressman Eric Swalwell are sharing their accusations and decisions to come forward. Annika Albrecht, Ally Sammarco and influencer Cheyenne Hunt, who helped get their stories out, spoke exclusively with CBS News’… pic.twitter.com/7kEf41jAb2 — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 14, 2026

Meanwhile, in a longer version of the interview that included edited portions of the X clip, Albrecht and Sammarco described how Swalwell allegedly targeted them before escalating from friendly to predatory interactions.

First, Albrecht accused Swalwell of singling her out from a group of college students. She claimed that he offered to mentor her, added her as a friend on the social media app Snapchat, flirted with her, and then finally invited her to a hotel room, at which point she stopped responding to him.

Then, Sammarco accused Swalwell of similar behavior. He shifted, she said, from “professional” to “explicit” messages. One such message, she alleged, included a photo of his penis.

“The idea that this man, who has already abused his power, would be given even more power and could potentially harm even more women made my whole body sick,” Albrecht said of the prospect that Swalwell could win the California governor’s race.

Thus, two weeks ago, Albrecht reached out to Hunt and asked the influencer to share her story.

Hunt recalled that afterward she was “immediately slammed with DMs from other women” with similar tales of Swalwell’s alleged misconduct.

Swalwell now faces serious accusations from numerous women. Whereas Albrecht described predatory behavior, others have alleged actual sexual assault.

Swalwell has denied the allegations.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, a Republican from Florida, told Fox News’ Jesse Watters on Monday that one alleged victim of Swalwell’s sexual misconduct might have been underage. Indeed, the lawmaker predicted that her now-former colleague could end up in jail.

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