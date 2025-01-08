Swalwell Condemns Trump for Greenland Talk, Says He Just Cares About 'The Cost of Groceries,' Promptly Gets Roasted

Does anyone buy the notion that Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell is some kind of inflation hawk?

I certainly don’t, but I have trouble buying the idea that Fang Fang’s ex-flame (allegedly, cough cough) is an electable U.S. representative, much less an inflation hawk. However, there are plenty of other people who really believe that the controversial California liberal is that concerned about the price of your groceries — at least if anyone but Donald Trump is about to become president.

On Tuesday, Donald Trump Jr. visited Greenland ahead of his father’s inauguration. As many of you know, Trump has been talking about the potential to acquire the Danish island colony in the north Atlantic, declaring that “the United States of America feels that the ownership and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity” in a social media post last month.

Whatever the case, Swalwell is now very concerned that this is taking the focus off of what he cares about, which is apparently the cost of groceries for the average American family.

“I don’t care if Donald Trump wants to buy Greenland. I just want to know what he’s going to do to lower the cost of groceries,” Swalwell said in a social media post Tuesday.

I don’t care if Donald Trump wants to buy Greenland. I just want to know what he’s going to do to lower the cost of groceries. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) January 8, 2025

You mean the killer inflation that your party unleashed upon the American people for the last four years, when you had control of most of the government?

Did Democrats cause inflation? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (638 Votes) No: 1% (5 Votes)

Why haven’t you guys done that in the past 4 years??? — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 8, 2025

Oh, suddenly you care about grocery prices? 😅 — J (@1000Steps) January 8, 2025

You and Democrats caused everything to go up by 40% . You lied the entire 4 years about inflation and in case you were unaware, Biden is currently the President. Why aren’t you asking Biden why he’s releasing terrorists instead of lowering the cost of living? You are a moron. — LilRascal (@rascal113646) January 8, 2025

You voted for the “Inflation Reduction Act.” Why didn’t that lower the cost of groceries?https://t.co/YwGXy3oqNT https://t.co/bYLhTbfiM2 — Peter Cook (@_Peter_Cook) January 8, 2025

In fact, as Spectator contributing editor Stephen L. Miller pointed out, Swalwell hasn’t posted about groceries since November 2022, over two years since the prolific Twitter/X personage and lawmaker has bothered writing about the subject:

This is the first post Eric Swalwell has published about the cost of groceries since November of 2022. https://t.co/udcsEg8LTI pic.twitter.com/mjMZZWztgl — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 8, 2025

And, as one person pointed out, at least here’s one Democrat that’s willing to take on inflation at the basic consumer level — after his party has lost control of all the levers of power, naturally:

Democrat admits groceries prices have been too high for last 4 years https://t.co/KI39qbmeWD — rm041923 (@rm041923) January 8, 2025

Of course, the kicker here is that Swalwell was never one to give much of a hoot the past four years, during an administration that told us that inflation was transient, then that it was kind of a problem but that it wasn’t their fault, then that it didn’t exist and that we’d never had it so good.

Now that we have an incoming administration that he has no sway over — and his party has no say in how money is being spent — he can rage on about the price of groceries, having done less than nothing in the past four years to lower it.

After all, it’s quite easy when you’re on the left wing of the Democratic Party and won’t have any say in anything until at least January 2027, if the left takes back the lower chamber. Remember what he and his confederates did when they were in power, however. It’s the reason why the GOP is back in control of both houses of Congress and the White House. A bit too late to be complaining about this stuff, Eric.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.