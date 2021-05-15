Swalwell Reportedly Loses It on GOP Staffer Over Masking: 'You Don't Tell Me What to F***ing Do'

Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell of California turned profane and indignant when told he no longer needs to wear a mask, according to a new report.

The anecdote was relayed via Twitter by Scott Wong, a reporter for The Hill, and confirmed in essence by Swalwell himself.

“Another verbal altercation just happened in the House: MTG’s spokesman Nick Dyer told @RepSwalwell: ‘Biden says you can take off your mask’ Swalwell confronted Dyer, got in his face and according to Dyer, said: ‘You don’t tell me what to f—ng do!'” Wong tweeted, using the initials of Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.

Wong’s tweet reference an encounter between Greene and Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in which Greene challenged the progressive lawmaker to a debate.

Wong said he was unable to verify the details of the Swalwell-Dyer flareup.

“I saw the altercation but was not close enough to hear Swalwell,” he tweeted.

Then Swalwell strutted his version of the encounter on Twitter.

“I had a mask on as I stepped off the Floor. An aide with @mtgreenee yelled at me to take my mask off. No one should be bullied for wearing a mask. So I told the bully what I thought of his order. Predictably, he went speechless. I regret I wasn’t more explicit,” he tweeted.

.@RepSwalwell responds: “No one should be bullied for wearing a mask. So I told the bully what I thought of his order. Predictably, he went speechless. I regret I wasn’t more explicit.” https://t.co/hT2iP01fdj — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) May 14, 2021

Dyer said Swalwell “chased” him and “aggressively leaned” into him, according to Forbes.

Greene offered her commentary on the confrontation.

“Today, Eric Swalwell walking in here, my staffer nicely says to him, ‘Congressman, you don’t have to wear your mask anymore, because it was what Biden said yesterday,’ he chases my staffer inside everybody saw it and gets in his face, curses at him, says you don’t tell me what to do,” Greene said, according to NBC. “The Democrats are the party of aggression and violence.”

Greene went further in speaking to the New York Post.

Is it about time someone stood up to these Democrats? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. Yes: 100% (1788 Votes) No: 0% (5 Votes)

“You got Eric Swalwell, who had sex with a Chinese spy, on the Intel Committee,” she said, referring to reports that surfaced last year that it took an FBI briefing before Swalwell terminated a relationship with Christine Fang, who was allegedly a spy for China.

“They don’t care to remove him off the Intel Committee, and then Swalwell wants to assault my staff … they’re out of control,” she said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said that mask rules she imposed will stay in place until “all Members and Floor staff are fully vaccinated,” according to NBC.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →

* Name

* Email



* Message





* All fields are required. Success!

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.