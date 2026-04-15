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Then-Rep. Eric Swalwell of California, who resigned in disgrace Tuesday amid sexual assault allegations, is seen in a file photo from February, speaking at a California governor candidate forum in Los Angeles.
Then-Rep. Eric Swalwell of California, who resigned in disgrace Tuesday amid sexual assault allegations, is seen in a file photo from February, speaking at a California governor candidate forum in Los Angeles. (Ronaldo Bolaños - Los Angeles Times / Getty Images)

Swalwell Scandal Reveals 'How the Democrat Party Controls Its Members Through Blackmail,' Stephen Miller Says

 By Michael Schwarz  April 15, 2026 at 3:34pm
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Former Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell of California has knifed his own political career through his allegedly criminal behavior.

Tuesday on Fox News’ “Jesse Watters Primetime,” White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller gleefully twisted the knife.

In a clip posted to the social media platform X, Miller told host Jesse Watters that Swalwell’s ongoing sexual misconduct scandal shows “how the Democrat Party controls its members through blackmail.”

At the beginning of the clip, Watters and Miller enjoyed a few laughs at Swalwell’s expense.

Watters began by asking if President Donald Trump had followed the Swalwell saga.

“Why, has he had a bad week, Jesse?” Miller joked. “I haven’t been watching.”

To put it mildly, the now-former Democrat congressman from California has had a very bad week. Multiple women have accused him of transgressions ranging from predatory sexual conduct to violent rape.

Swalwell has denied the accusations.

On Monday, however, the beleaguered Democrat announced his resignation from Congress.

That decision came two days after Swalwell suspended his campaign for California’s governorship.

In the interview with Watters, Miller proceeded to denounce Swalwell as a “scumbag,” a “terrible person,” “the worst of the worst,” “the lowest of the low,” and “the most dishonest of the most dishonest.”

Trump’s deputy chief of staff, however, described the major lesson from Swalwell’s saga in partisan terms.

Related:
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“The real story here is how the Democrat Party controls its members through blackmail. It’s got a blackmail file on all of its politicians, and it uses them to leverage and control them until it’s time to release it,” Miller said.

“That is how sick and twisted the Democrat Party is,” he added. “That’s the next thread we’ve got to pull out here.”

In recent days, of course, leading Democrats have tried to distance themselves from Swalwell.

Meanwhile, Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida suggested that Swalwell’s alleged sexual misconduct might even involve a minor.

Luna, however, has also characterized her fellow legislators’ alleged sexual depravity as a bipartisan problem.

Now-former Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales of Texas also announced his resignation Monday over sexual misconduct.

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Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




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