Swalwell Short-Circuits When Asked if Biological Men Should Stay Out of Women's Bathrooms

Democratic California Rep. Eric Swalwell struggled to answer Los Angeles-based musician Tish Hyman during a town hall event after she confronted him over his support for men competing in women’s spaces.

After announcing his run for California governor, Swalwell held a town hall event in Orange County. He spoke about his plans for the state before taking questions from the audience.

Hyman, posting the video to her X account, could be seen recounting her previous experience confronting a man in her gym’s locker room. She went on to ask Swalwell if he would take back his dismissal of the issue as not being a “thing” and what he plans to do if elected.

“I was a prosecutor in Oakland for seven years. And where justice was warranted and mercy was warranted, I showed. And where a stiff punishment was warranted because somebody got hurt, I stopped. I will not be a government that tolerates violence against women in our state. Period,” Swalwell responded. “Now, as it relates to the issue of trans kids, particularly in sports –”

However, Hyman jumped in to point out to Swalwell that his reference was to “men,” to which the lawmaker could be heard responding, “Sure.”

“In women’s spaces. Harassing. You said it wasn’t a thing — 14 times you said it wasn’t a thing. So I need you to show all the women of California that you’re going to protect us,” Hyman pushed back as Swalwell could repeatedly be heard saying “Yeah.”

“I’m going to protect women,” Swalwell said. “I did as a prosecutor. I will protect women. No woman should be harassed in any locker room.”

Hyman pressed the lawmaker again, asking point-blank whether he would continue allowing men into women’s spaces if elected governor next year.

“No woman should be harassed in a locker room. That’s a crime,” Swalwell responded.

“Answer straight,” Hyman said. “Are you against men in women’s locker rooms and sports? That’s all you need to answer.”

Despite appearing to dodge the point-blank question, Swalwell said he didn’t want men harassing Hyman in the women’s locker room, adding that it shouldn’t be happening.

“It’s happening all around America,” Hyman said. “There are 45 men in the women’s prisons right now. Raping them. Picking them out like chicken. The trans men are not women and they’re raping women. So I don’t care if you’re on the Democrat side, the Republican side. We need to be on the women’s side, people.”

Sat down with Congressman Eric Swalwell to ask the tough questions about women’s safety. If he’s running for governor, we need to ensure our next California leader prioritizes women’s safety alongside every other critical issue. No single concern should overshadow the rest—this… pic.twitter.com/pmc9Fxspkm — Tish Hyman (@listen2tish) November 24, 2025

“It’s happening to our girls. It’s happening to our women. I’m here to let everyone know that this is happening,” Hyman added. “Open your eyes. If you want to be governor, I have millions of people behind me, black people, who they’re using our civil rights to push this shit. If you want to be the governor, you need to do something about it because I promise you this. It will not be the last you see of Tish Hyman.”

The Los Angeles-based musician went viral in November after posting a video of her confronting a man seen inside the women’s locker room at Gold’s Gym Beverly Center, which was recently bought by EōS Fitness. In the clip, Hyman can be seen calling out the man and asking staff to intervene. She later said her membership was revoked.

Before pressing Swalwell, Hyman also confronted Democratic state Sen. Scott Wiener at an event, asking whether he would support women by protecting them from men entering their spaces. Wiener, who is running for former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s seat, repeatedly said he wants both “trans women” and women to be safe.

In a statement to the Daily Caller News Foundation about her questioning of Swalwell, Hyman said her message is about the women.

“My message is simple: women deserve privacy and safety in our spaces. No biological men in women’s bathrooms, locker rooms, or changing areas — period. This isn’t political, it’s common sense and basic respect. Women deserve a clear answer from lawmakers, not excuses,” Hyman said.

