Swalwell's Attempt to Defend Alvin Bragg from Jim Jordan Backfires So Badly He's Pretending It Never Happened

Eric Swalwell can’t stop making a fool of himself.

The California congressman, best known for a failed bid for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020 and a suspicious relationship with a Chinese spy, has become his party’s point man for attacking the Republican who chairs the House Judiciary Committee.

But his latest attack on Rep. Jim Jordan backfired so badly Swalwell apparently had to delete his own Twitter post.

As Twitchy reported, the Swalwell tweet published Monday — which now “doesn’t exist” — came out swinging against Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan over Jordan’s plan to take the Judiciary Committee on a field trip to New York City next week.

The idea is to see how it is that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has made a priority of prosecuting former President Donald Trump on ginned-up felony charges while he’s ignoring serious crimes against his own citizens.

Swalwell decided to challenge Jordan by comparing crime in Manhattan to crime in Columbus, Ohio.

“Why aren’t we having this hearing in Columbus, Ohio (near Jim Jordan’s district) — they have a murder rate nearly 3x higher than Manhattan?” Swalwell wrote in the now-nonexistent tweet.

That probably seemed like a brilliant thrust of “whataboutism.” The problem for the never-very-bright Swalwell is, he was trying to blame Jordan for the problems of an Ohio city that’s not only not in Jordan’s congressional district but is pretty much Democratic territory from the City Council up to Congress.

Most of Columbus is in Ohio’s 3rd Congressional District, where Rep. Joyce Beatty must have been ill if she saw Swalwell’s tweet. This city’s mayor is Andrew Ginther. While the mayoral post is nonpartisan, Ginther is a Democrat, steeped in Ohio Democratic politics, as The Columbus Dispatch reported in a 2015 profile.

His predecessor, Michael Coleman, was a Democrat, too, serving four terms beginning in 2000.

So, the area has a Democratic congresswoman and the city of Columbus has had a Democratic mayor since the beginning of this century. And Eric Swalwell wants to use that as an example of Republican hypocrisy?

It went over about as well as it deserved to.

Check out some of the responses:

Eric, surprised you don’t know that a Congressman doesn’t run Columbus. In fact, Mayor Andrew J. Ginther is serving his second term.

Guess which party he is? Yeah, yours. Everything Dems touch turns to https://t.co/GtNPWuMVxi — P3 Driver Indict Joe (@p3driver) April 10, 2023

Booooom baby… — Bill Smith, Professional baker (@TazholicOhio) April 11, 2023

Thanks, despicable. Typical democrat — P3 Driver Indict Joe (@p3driver) April 10, 2023

Columbus Ohio is represented in the House by a Democrat; Franklin county is run by Democrats, and Columbus Ohio itself is run by…. Democrats. — Eric Jimerson (@EricJimerson) April 10, 2023

Trying to defend the indefensible Alvin Bragg and his blatantly politicized prosecution of Trump in Manhattan — where Bragg has established a record of going embarrassingly easy on actual criminals who actually rob, rape and murder actual Manhattan residents — Swalwell’s attack on supposed GOP hypocrisy ended up backfiring in his face.

Of course, Swalwell won’t get called out for the blunder by the establishment media — he’s an anti-gun liberal’s liberal who seems to hate Donald Trump as much as he loves Chinese takeout. For an average MSNBC viewer or New York Times fan, that makes him just about perfect as a representative.

Just because a man can’t stop making a fool of himself is no reason Democrats can’t elect him to office, after all. What suits the party’s purposes is hyped to the masses; what fails — and so much of it fails — is simply forgotten.

Just look at pretty much every crime-ridden city in the United States, the economy-wrecking priorities of every Democratic leader. And just about anything done on a daily basis by the Democratic president.

Swalwell’s latest foray — a Twitter post so bad that it had to be deleted with his Twitter account continuing as though it never happened — suits his party’s foolishness, and its selective memory, just fine.

It’s the rest of the country that needs to worry.

