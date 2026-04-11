Swalwell's Endorsement List Is Being 'Nuked From Orbit' After Sex Abuse Allegations -- But Here's Why Dems Don't Get a Pass Now

What the left is now pretending it takes for someone to go from establishment California gubernatorial frontrunner to party pariah is no less than four women accusing you of sexual misconduct.

In the hours after the San Francisco Chronicle published an article in which an ex-staffer accused California Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell of sexual abuse, and CNN spoke with at least three additional women who accused him of sexual misconduct, the endorsements page on the Eric Swalwell for Governor website went to a 404.

On Wikipedia, the number of endorsements that were being struck through because they had been withdrawn was so bad that one commentator on social media said the list was basically getting “nuked from orbit.”

JUST IN: The ‘Endorsements’ section on Eric Swalwell’s campaign site has been removed and returns a 404 error. pic.twitter.com/sMndosxwWl — Rob Pyers (@rpyers) April 10, 2026

Swalwell’s endorsement page is getting nuked from orbit 😭 pic.twitter.com/FwiWWx4XQO — Polling USA (@USA_Polling) April 11, 2026

Furthermore, Democrat after Democrat – including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York – were distancing themselves from Swalwell, calling for him to drop out of the race or withdrawing their endorsements publicly.

Statement on the Serious Accusations against Rep. Eric Swalwell. pic.twitter.com/9lkYqiCIGr — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) April 11, 2026

In light of the recent allegations against Representative Eric Swalwell, I am withdrawing my endorsement of his campaign for Governor. — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) April 10, 2026

I’ve read the San Francisco Chronicle’s reporting and I take it seriously. What is described is indefensible. Women who come forward with accounts like this deserve to be heard with respect, not questioned or dismissed. I regret having come to his defense on social media prior… — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) April 10, 2026

The multiple reports of sexual assault and misconduct by women staffers and others about Rep. Swalwell are detailed, disturbing, corroborated by contemporaneous accounts and all too compelling. These allegations are disqualifying in many ways. He should follow the advice of his… — Jamie Raskin (@jamie_raskin) April 11, 2026

Meanwhile, left-wing influencers were busy patting themselves on the back, saying that they hold their own accountable — implying, of course, that Republicans didn’t when allegations of sexual misconduct were levied at Donald Trump.

I’m glad my party holds people accountable. Eric Swalwell should drop out and resign. — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) April 11, 2026

And herein lies the ultimate problem with the Democratic narrative around Eric Swalwell: Nobody gets any credit when incredibly detailed allegations of abuse from, among other people, former Swalwell staffers, go public with indications that Swalwell had serious issues with sexual continence years ago, and indications that extended to abuse had been kicking around for some time, as well.

So, let’s pretend this episode exists in a vacuum. It doesn’t, but we can get to that later.

After rumors of sexual impropriety floated around social media in progressive circles for some time, Cheyenne Hunt — a lawyer and activist with Gen-Z for Change — went public earlier this week that she was working with a number of alleged victims about going public.

“Targeting employees, interns, and fans. Acting as a mentor just to exploit that power. DMs and Snapchat messages. Allegations ranging from uncomfortable comments to potentially criminal conduct,” Hunt wrote. “Other women needed to know that they were not alone and that someone had their backs if they came forward. After I spoke about my friend’s experience, many brave women came forward and shared their stories with me.”

“The number of credible women who have come forward since I posted my video is pretty shocking and connecting them with the investigative reporting teams who have been working on breaking this for years has greatly expedited this process. I am confident this story will break soon.”

There was mostly media silence on this outside of wonk-centric outlets, which treated the Swalwell team’s denials with more newsworthiness than the potential of serious allegations.

“This false, outrageous rumor is being spread 27 days before an election begins by flailing opponents who have sadly teamed up with MAGA conspiracy theorists because they know Eric Swalwell is the frontrunner in this race,” Swalwell spokesman Micah Beasley said to Politico in a statement.

However, there was significant movement on this story behind the scenes during the week — including, it was reported, a cease-and-desist letter sent Thursday to the first woman to come forward, whose story was published in the San Francisco Chronicle.

This is the first page of the cease and desist letter from Swalwell’s team – it has has been shared with permission from the recipient pic.twitter.com/Bv9mtVKvPf — Cheyenne Hunt (@CheyenneHuntCA) April 10, 2026

The piece dropped Friday, in which the ex-staffer said that after she was hired in 2019, “Swalwell began pursuing her” and “messaged her on Snapchat, she said, sending images of his genitals and seeking nude pictures of her in return.”

“She said Swalwell, who is married and 17 years her senior, tried to kiss her in her car when she drove him home from a donor meeting one night. Driving him to another event weeks later, she said Swalwell pulled out his penis in the car and asked her to perform oral sex on him. She said she did so in a parking lot,” the San Francisco Chronicle’s reporting added.

“In September 2019, the woman said, Swalwell invited her out for drinks and she became so severely intoxicated that she does not remember the rest of the night. She said she woke up naked in Swalwell’s hotel bed and could feel the effect of vaginal intercourse. She said Swalwell distanced himself from her afterward and the relationship faded.”

This behavior continued, the accuser said, until 2024.

As if this were not problematic enough, CNN went public with more stories of Swalwell’s alleged improprieties:

Why do you suppose the left is only now feeding @ericswalwell to the wolves? pic.twitter.com/5zi4saei2h — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) April 10, 2026

In addition, Politico reported that one of the campaign’s biggest denials in the face of initial reporting — namely, that no staffers had signed non-disclosure agreements about impropriety — was false, as at least one former employee signed one regarding an employment discrimination claim.

As all of this was happening behind the scenes, do you know what these super-connected Democrats had to say about this?

Nothing. Not a word. Not unless you were running against Eric Swalwell for governor, that is.

That’s because he was the establishment choice in a cattle-car field; there was still hope he could ride it out and others could be pressured to drop out to avoid a scenario where two Republicans advance to the general gubernatorial election in California’s “jungle primary” system.

But now it’s Swalwell who’s the easiest to get out of the race. And note that they want him to get out of the race for governor — not give up his seat in the House, where every Democrat vote counts:

You know the real reason why Democrats are calling for Eric Swalwell to drop out of the California governor’s race? They know Republicans could win, with Democrats splitting their votes. How do we know? Democrats aren’t calling for Swalwell to resign from his House seat. — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) April 11, 2026

And to resign from Congress, correct? …..Correct? https://t.co/TSNU64TtOn — Legal Phil (@Legal_Fil) April 11, 2026

In the meantime, it’s worth noting that this didn’t happen in a vacuum — because, before these past few weeks, we already knew Swalwell had issues involving his sexual conduct.

In 2020, Axios first reported that Swalwell had been linked to a Chinese spy who often slept with her targets. Swalwell was repeatedly asked whether or not he had slept with her and refused to answer.

Democrats refused to boot Swalwell from the House Intelligence Committee, which receives sensitive — often top secret — material in the wake of the revelations. They then pitched a fit in 2023 when the GOP took back the House and booted Swalwell along with two other Democrats, Rep. Adam Schiff of California and Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, for their own issues.

Swalwell and his allies painted this as “payback for investigating Donald Trump,” as then-Rep. Schiff said:

Kevin McCarthy just kicked me and @RepSwalwell off the Intelligence Committee. This is petty, political payback for investigating Donald Trump. If he thinks this will stop me, he will soon find out just how wrong he is. I will always defend our democracy. — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) January 25, 2023

And again, nobody — nobody — seriously mentioned l’affaire Fang Fang in calling for Swalwell’s departure from the gubernatorial race. It was like it didn’t happen. And it was still that way up until Friday morning, five and a half years after the Axios piece dropped, alongside indications that Swalwell’s sexual appetites weren’t just a danger to his country but a danger to his party, as well. The fact that the latter seems more urgent than the former to liberals is telling in and of itself.

Every Democrat and left-bubble social media clown throwing their shoulders out by patting themselves on the back and telling themselves they hold their own accountable are simply deceiving themselves. If they were actually keeping their ranks pure, Eric Swalwell would have been out of Congress more than a half-decade ago. He’s still there, and you’re not calling for him to leave yet — just to leave the governor’s race, where his exit would be awfully handy to ensure there isn’t a jungle-primary meltdown.

As your people are fond of saying at times like this, “we see you,” and boy, can we ever.

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