Share
Commentary
Eric Swalwell attends "Our Climate Future: A Forum with California's Next Governor" on Jan. 28, 2026, in Pasadena, California.
Commentary
Eric Swalwell attends "Our Climate Future: A Forum with California's Next Governor" on Jan. 28, 2026, in Pasadena, California. (Matei Horvath / Getty Images for California Environmental Voters)

Swalwell's Endorsement List Is Being 'Nuked From Orbit' After Sex Abuse Allegations -- But Here's Why Dems Don't Get a Pass Now

 By C. Douglas Golden  April 11, 2026 at 3:15pm
Share

What the left is now pretending it takes for someone to go from establishment California gubernatorial frontrunner to party pariah is no less than four women accusing you of sexual misconduct.

In the hours after the San Francisco Chronicle published an article in which an ex-staffer accused California Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell of sexual abuse, and CNN spoke with at least three additional women who accused him of sexual misconduct, the endorsements page on the Eric Swalwell for Governor website went to a 404.

On Wikipedia, the number of endorsements that were being struck through because they had been withdrawn was so bad that one commentator on social media said the list was basically getting “nuked from orbit.”

Furthermore, Democrat after Democrat – including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York – were distancing themselves from Swalwell, calling for him to drop out of the race or withdrawing their endorsements publicly.

Related:
Swalwell, Who Said We Should 'Believe Survivors,' Issues Denial Saying We Shouldn't Believe Women Who Say They Survived Sex Abuse By Him

Meanwhile, left-wing influencers were busy patting themselves on the back, saying that they hold their own accountable — implying, of course, that Republicans didn’t when allegations of sexual misconduct were levied at Donald Trump.

And herein lies the ultimate problem with the Democratic narrative around Eric Swalwell: Nobody gets any credit when incredibly detailed allegations of abuse from, among other people, former Swalwell staffers, go public with indications that Swalwell had serious issues with sexual continence years ago, and indications that extended to abuse had been kicking around for some time, as well.

So, let’s pretend this episode exists in a vacuum. It doesn’t, but we can get to that later.

After rumors of sexual impropriety floated around social media in progressive circles for some time, Cheyenne Hunt — a lawyer and activist with Gen-Z for Change — went public earlier this week that she was working with a number of alleged victims about going public.

“Targeting employees, interns, and fans. Acting as a mentor just to exploit that power. DMs and Snapchat messages. Allegations ranging from uncomfortable comments to potentially criminal conduct,” Hunt wrote. “Other women needed to know that they were not alone and that someone had their backs if they came forward. After I spoke about my friend’s experience, many brave women came forward and shared their stories with me.”

“The number of credible women who have come forward since I posted my video is pretty shocking and connecting them with the investigative reporting teams who have been working on breaking this for years has greatly expedited this process. I am confident this story will break soon.”

There was mostly media silence on this outside of wonk-centric outlets, which treated the Swalwell team’s denials with more newsworthiness than the potential of serious allegations.

“This false, outrageous rumor is being spread 27 days before an election begins by flailing opponents who have sadly teamed up with MAGA conspiracy theorists because they know Eric Swalwell is the frontrunner in this race,” Swalwell spokesman Micah Beasley said to Politico in a statement.

However, there was significant movement on this story behind the scenes during the week — including, it was reported, a cease-and-desist letter sent Thursday to the first woman to come forward, whose story was published in the San Francisco Chronicle.

The piece dropped Friday, in which the ex-staffer said that after she was hired in 2019, “Swalwell began pursuing her” and “messaged her on Snapchat, she said, sending images of his genitals and seeking nude pictures of her in return.”

“She said Swalwell, who is married and 17 years her senior, tried to kiss her in her car when she drove him home from a donor meeting one night. Driving him to another event weeks later, she said Swalwell pulled out his penis in the car and asked her to perform oral sex on him. She said she did so in a parking lot,” the San Francisco Chronicle’s reporting added.

“In September 2019, the woman said, Swalwell invited her out for drinks and she became so severely intoxicated that she does not remember the rest of the night. She said she woke up naked in Swalwell’s hotel bed and could feel the effect of vaginal intercourse. She said Swalwell distanced himself from her afterward and the relationship faded.”

This behavior continued, the accuser said, until 2024.

As if this were not problematic enough, CNN went public with more stories of Swalwell’s alleged improprieties:

In addition, Politico reported that one of the campaign’s biggest denials in the face of initial reporting — namely, that no staffers had signed non-disclosure agreements about impropriety — was false, as at least one former employee signed one regarding an employment discrimination claim.

As all of this was happening behind the scenes, do you know what these super-connected Democrats had to say about this?

Nothing. Not a word. Not unless you were running against Eric Swalwell for governor, that is.

That’s because he was the establishment choice in a cattle-car field; there was still hope he could ride it out and others could be pressured to drop out to avoid a scenario where two Republicans advance to the general gubernatorial election in California’s “jungle primary” system.

But now it’s Swalwell who’s the easiest to get out of the race. And note that they want him to get out of the race for governor — not give up his seat in the House, where every Democrat vote counts:

In the meantime, it’s worth noting that this didn’t happen in a vacuum — because, before these past few weeks, we already knew Swalwell had issues involving his sexual conduct.

In 2020, Axios first reported that Swalwell had been linked to a Chinese spy who often slept with her targets. Swalwell was repeatedly asked whether or not he had slept with her and refused to answer.

Democrats refused to boot Swalwell from the House Intelligence Committee, which receives sensitive — often top secret — material in the wake of the revelations. They then pitched a fit in 2023 when the GOP took back the House and booted Swalwell along with two other Democrats, Rep. Adam Schiff of California and Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, for their own issues.

Swalwell and his allies painted this as “payback for investigating Donald Trump,” as then-Rep. Schiff said:

And again, nobody — nobody — seriously mentioned l’affaire Fang Fang in calling for Swalwell’s departure from the gubernatorial race. It was like it didn’t happen. And it was still that way up until Friday morning, five and a half years after the Axios piece dropped, alongside indications that Swalwell’s sexual appetites weren’t just a danger to his country but a danger to his party, as well. The fact that the latter seems more urgent than the former to liberals is telling in and of itself.

Every Democrat and left-bubble social media clown throwing their shoulders out by patting themselves on the back and telling themselves they hold their own accountable are simply deceiving themselves. If they were actually keeping their ranks pure, Eric Swalwell would have been out of Congress more than a half-decade ago. He’s still there, and you’re not calling for him to leave yet — just to leave the governor’s race, where his exit would be awfully handy to ensure there isn’t a jungle-primary meltdown.

As your people are fond of saying at times like this, “we see you,” and boy, can we ever.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




Video: Remember How Biden Used Easter to Celebrate Transgenderism? Well, Here's How Trump's WH Celebrated Easter This Year
Swalwell's Endorsement List Is Being 'Nuked From Orbit' After Sex Abuse Allegations -- But Here's Why Dems Don't Get a Pass Now
Outrage: 8-Year-Old Playing on Her Bike Is Dead After Punk Revving Car Allegedly Hit Her - His Bond Was $1,000
Swalwell, Who Said We Should 'Believe Survivors,' Issues Denial Saying We Shouldn't Believe Women Who Say They Survived Sex Abuse By Him
Late Breaking: Dem Leader Jeffries Calls on Swalwell to Drop Out of California Gov Race After Sex Abuse Allegations, Doesn't Demand Resignation from House
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation