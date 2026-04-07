Swalwell's Sordid, Sexual Conduct Is So 'Potentially Criminal' That a 'Shocking' Number of Women Are Now Coming Forward

U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell’s problems with women may not stop with Fang Fang.

As the California gubernatorial candidate is trying to stop the FBI from releasing the files from his, ahem, dalliance with a Chinese spy, an activist and attorney with a progressive group announced on social media that she was “working with a number of women who are in the process” of officially coming forward with stories of sexual harassment against the Democratic congressman.

Cheyenne Hunt with Gen-Z For Change said in the Monday post that the number of women willing to share their stories was “pretty shocking,” although concrete details were not available.

The announcement, however, comes as the Democratic establishment is reportedly pressuring other candidates to drop out of California’s jungle primary to clear a path for Swalwell to avoid a historic Democratic lockout in which two Republicans vie for the governor’s mansion in California come November.

Hunt claimed in a thread on X that these women “even alleged abuse” against Swalwell.

“I got involved because the first victim who approached me is a close friend, but when I saw that there were others who’s experiences fit the same pattern of manipulation and abuse of power, I knew I couldn’t stay silent,” Hunt said.

“Targeting employees, interns, and fans. Acting as a mentor just to exploit that power. DMs and Snapchat messages. Allegations ranging from uncomfortable comments to potentially criminal conduct,” she continued. “Other women needed to know that they were not alone and that someone had their backs if they came forward. After I spoke about my friend’s experience, many brave women came forward and shared their stories with me.”

I got involved because the first victim who approached me is a close friend, but when I saw that there were others who’s experiences fit the same pattern of manipulation and abuse of power, I knew I couldn’t stay silent. — Cheyenne Hunt (@CheyenneHuntCA) April 6, 2026

Targeting employees, interns, and fans. Acting as a mentor just to exploit that power. DMs and Snapchat messages. Allegations ranging from uncomfortable comments to potentially criminal conduct — Cheyenne Hunt (@CheyenneHuntCA) April 6, 2026

Hunt said her group had “secured pro bono legal representation for them and they are in the process of sharing information with reporters,” although she warned those looking for immediate headline that the “process takes time.”

“The number of credible women who have come forward since I posted my video is pretty shocking and connecting them with the investigative reporting teams who have been working on breaking this for years has greatly expedited this process. I am confident this story will break soon,” she continued, adding that while she understood “people want as much information as possible regarding these women,” there were hurdles to clear.

“The problem is, most of these women stayed silent because they believe that they are alone in their experience & that coming forward could ruin their careers,” she wrote. “It appears that others may have stayed quiet due to a belief that non-disclosure agreements required them to keep this secret. While it is true that most NDAs would be unenforceable under these circumstances, most people don’t know that until they speak to a lawyer.”

It appears that others may have stayed quiet due to a belief that non-disclosure agreements required them to keep this secret. While it is true that most NDAs would be unenforceable under these circumstances, most people don’t know that until they speak to a lawyer. — Cheyenne Hunt (@CheyenneHuntCA) April 6, 2026

Hunt, it’s worth noting, is herself an attorney — and thus could face significant professional consequences should the allegations be a ruse.

The news comes at the worst possible time for Swalwell: While he seems to be the most credible candidate to break out from the field in California’s jungle primary, he also faces the most questions about his past.

Swalwell, previously known for his work targeting President Donald Trump over the Russiagate hoax and pushing gun-control legislation, briefly ran for president in 2020 without much success distinguishing himself from the rest of the Democratic cattle-car field.

In December of 2020, after the race had concluded, Axios broke the story that “[a] suspected Chinese intelligence operative” named Fang Fang, or Christine Fang, had “developed extensive ties with local and national politicians” and those ties included, ahem, intimate relations at times.

The lede, somewhat buried, was that Swalwell was the biggest name among them, and Fang had both helped fundraise for him and placed an intern in his office. In 2015, the federal government briefed Swalwell on Fang’s activities and Swalwell reportedly cut ties with her.

However, in the interim, he has refused to say what his relationship with Fang entailed (particularly whether it was sexual in nature) and what he may have passed onto her — and as NBC News reported last week, Swalwell sent a cease and desist letter to the FBI from declassifying just what it knows about his connections to Fang.

Other random information that Swalwell is a creep emerged from a conservative operative who dug through Swalwell’s published writings in college and found a poem that wasn’t just sexually explicit but also had questionable overtones regarding consensual relations.

This is far more minor, however, and from a conservative source. Numerous women willing to come forward to allege Swalwell of predatory behavior more recently would be a huge speed bump for his campaign — and another huge headache for the Democrats in California.

As Politico noted in an article last week, California Democrats are beginning to panic over the state of the state’s gubernatorial primary. While the left generally runs the roost in the Golden State, there is some consternation over Gov. Gavin Newsom’s management of crime, infrastructure, and budget matters.

Two Republican challengers have been polling extremely well in the race, and are dividing the vote in part because they come from different wings of the party. Riverside County, California Sheriff Chad Bianco represents the law-and-order establishment part of the GOP, while Fox News host and businessman Steve Hilton the more heterodox, populist side of it.

In a traditional primary system, this wouldn’t really matter. However, under California’s jungle primary system, everyone runs at once regardless of party affiliation, and the top two candidates advance. A motley crew of Democrats entered in anticipation of perhaps breaking out if former Vice President Kamala Harris decided not to run — which, to the surprise of many, she did decide against.

After that, former U.S. Rep. Katie Porter became the de facto Democratic frontrunner — until allegations of verbal and physical abuse against staff and family members, including throwing a boiling pot of potatoes at her now ex-husband, halted her ascension.

Swalwell’s entry into the race was supposed to make him the establishment favorite, and he quickly got the endorsement of fellow Russiagate hoaxer Sen. Adam Schiff. However, he also hasn’t been able to break away from the pack in polling; Porter, Swalwell, and billionaire environmental activist Tom Steyer are all polling between 10-15 percent in most polls, with a number of other figures of some stature polling in the single digits.

While the party has been quietly pressuring some of them to leave the race, part of the problem is optics: The single-digit Democrats with some experience tend to be minorities, including former Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa. They also have no reason to get out, considering the large percentage of undecided voters.

This means that Hilton and Bianco are both still Nos. 1 and 2 in the polls. And if that holds, that would be a cataclysm for a party that’s mostly controlled California since the turn of the century.

Now, of course, Hunt’s allegations fall under the aegis of “big if true.” However, it would fit with Swalwell’s biggest problem: Fang Fang wasn’t an extramarital dalliance or anything, but it did show the man to have extraordinarily poor judgment in matters where sexual continence is a must for an elected official, and a series of women accusing him of various forms of creepy (and perhaps criminal) behavior would amplify that.

You could argue that this is from a representative of a progressive group — but in the end, it’s not a conservative smear job, and that still doesn’t take away the problems that Porter (an abusive, far-left harpy) or Steyer (a pie-in-the-sky billionaire with no actual governmental experience looking to speedrun the final level of Maslow’s hierarchy of needs) have, meaning the Democrats still have no breakout candidate and a huge Hilton-Bianco problem.

In other words, this has a better-than-average chance of being legitimately damaging stuff as opposed just an opposition smear-job dressed up in newsworthy clothing. Stay tuned, because it turns out the real War on Women™ may have been coming from Eric Swalwell’s own office — and we’re supposed to Believe All Women™ too, right?

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.