SWAT Team Called to Home of Man Who Allegedly Spray Painted on Rainbow Crosswalk

 By Jack Davis  August 21, 2022 at 12:16pm
After a rainbow crosswalk in downtown Atlanta, Georgia, was vandalized, police called out a SWAT team when the time came to arrest the man they believe was responsible.

Atlanta police said that at about noon on Friday, they went to the apartment of the man they thought painted swastikas on the crosswalk, according to WAGA-TV.

The man would not respond to the police, which led to the SWAT team being called in.

Roads around the man’s apartment were blocked off, according to the New York Post.

At around 5 p.m., the individual told police he would come out of his apartment.

Police said there were no incidents in taking the man into custody.

As of Sunday, police had not released the name of the man taken into custody or what charges they were filing against him.

The arrest came after multiple incidents of vandalism.

The first instance of vandalism came when a swastika was spray-painted onto a rainbow crosswalk on Wednesday. Atlanta created the crosswalk — designed to resemble the LGBTQ flag — after the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida.

City workers were called to clean the swastika off the crosswalk.

Two days later, the swastika was there again.

A homophobic slur was also scrawled on the pavement, according to the Jerusalem Post.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta issued a statement saying it also suffered vandalism, according to WXIA-TV.

“The Atlanta Fed can confirm a swastika symbol was painted on a monument outside our Midtown Atlanta building at the corner of 10th and Peachtree Streets Wednesday evening and then again Friday morning,” the statement said.

“We are thankful for the quick response of our Atlanta Fed law enforcement and facilities teams. We strongly condemn this act of hatred and antisemitism.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation