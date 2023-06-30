Sweden Stuns Europe with Major Push Back on Globalist Agenda – Warns Western Nations to Follow Suit

Sweden, long the darling of progressives for its climate change policies, has gone nuclear on the green scheme.

On Tuesday, the Swedish parliament made a language change with major reverberations in the energy sector, according to Reuters.

Parliament set the nation’s goal to become “100% fossil-free” electricity, instead of “100% renewable” as a way to both reach the growing electric power demand it projects for 2040 and achieve its goal of net zero emissions by 2045.

“This creates the conditions for nuclear power,” Finance Minister Elisabeth Svantesson said.

Sweden went for herd immunity during Covid crises. Stayed open. Now shocks Europe again. Abandons unstable green energy. Returns to nuclear power. Countries with common sense create a lot less toxic waste WEF sellouts https://t.co/j7ISnbRFju — Colette Harrington (@sweetcarolinatv) June 25, 2023

“We need more electricity production, we need clean electricity and we need a stable energy system,” she said.

The website Slay News reported that Svantesson called wind and solar power too “unstable” and that “substantial industrialized economies” required what she called a “nuclear pathway in order to “remain industrialized and competitive.”

John Constable, Net Zero Watch’s Energy Director, said the move means Sweden will “ground their economy in an energy source, nuclear, that is physically sound and secure, unlike renewables which are neither.”

Finally a country admitting that Green Energy just doesn’t cut it.

Sweden, a much smaller country than ours says Green Energy isn’t sustainable. So how can it possibly work here if it doesn’t work there?

The answer … it’s not going to work here either. https://t.co/qVU7nLlO9G — MAGA PATRIOT TGM (TERI) (@udreams30) June 25, 2023

Governments that do not follow Sweden’s example are continuing “to live in a fantasy” about meeting climate change goals, he said, adding, “we are coming to the end of the green dream.”

The Sydney Morning Herald noted that “Environmental campaigners, including Greens MPs, have criticized the recent changes to Sweden’s energy policy, saying it clashes with the country’s previous identity as a climate leader.”

Sweden Shocks Europe: Abandons ‘Unstable’ Green Energy Agenda, Returns to Nuclear Power https://t.co/fWzJBWyEVO — Net Zero Watch (@NetZeroWatch) June 28, 2023

Writing on RedState, contributor Mike Miller said the decision was a rebuke to the likes of Biden administration climate change czar John Kerry and the World Economic Forum, which is led by Klaus Schwab.

“The decision is a major blow to unreliable and inefficient technology, not to mention the bitter climate gnome, Greta Thunberg, who continually warns mankind about the next climate armageddon that never comes,” Miller wrote.

Sweden is embracing nuclear power and ditching solar and wind. At least one country in Europe will be able to charge their EVeees…. — Lefty Paingood (@LPaingood) June 25, 2023

“European countries are under constant pressure from multiple directions to shift to renewable energy to meet the goals of the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) green agenda. The WEF’s vision is being heavily pushed by the United Nations, the World Health Organization (WHO), Paris Climate Agreement, World Bank, and climate catastrophizer Joe Biden and his just-as-wacky administration,” Miller wrote.

Or as Sky News Australia quoted host Peta Credlin as saying, Sweden has become a “beacon of rational common sense.”

