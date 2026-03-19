Sweet, Sweet Justice: Principal Was Getting Away with Kiddie Porn, Then He Trashed Charlie Kirk and It All Came Crashing Down

A former high school principal who once celebrated the death of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk is headed to prison for possession of child pornography.

After Kirk’s assassination on Sept. 10, Rainier School District in Oregon placed 50-year-old principal Jeremy Williams on administrative leave. Superintendent Chad Holloway sent a message to the families of students saying the district was aware of “concerns … following a recent comment by an employee … regarding Charlie Kirk.”

At least one report claimed Williams posted on social media, “Charlie got what he deserved.”

Only days later, Fox News reported, Holloway sent another letter about a “very disturbing” development — Williams, 50, of Longview, Washington, had been arrested and charged with possessing sexually explicit images of minors.

That Oregon Life reported Cowlitz County Chief Criminal Deputy Troy Brightbill said the law enforcement agency had received multiple alerts from social media platforms, which have an automated system to detect such illegal activity.

“Authorities say known sexually explicit images involving children were being shared from an internet account linked directly to [Williams],” the outlet reported.

That led authorities to search Williams’ home, where his phones, computers, and other devices were seized.

School officials and investigators said there’s no indication that the images in Williams’ possession depicted students from his campus, Ranier Junior/Senior High School, where he had been principal since 2022.

Williams pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct and was sentenced to 61 months in prison.

He must pay $3,000 in court fees, register as a sex offender, and serve three years of probation upon his release.

BREAKING: Oregon High School principal Jeremy Williams who was on leave for celebrating Charlie’s ass*ssination, sentenced to over five years in prison for possession of child p**n pic.twitter.com/ubE4Pimubk — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 18, 2026

There’s a very disturbing fusion of pedophilia with the far-left’s movement that — while disgusting and evil — should not be shocking, upon closer examination.

That doctrine is acceptance in the name of progress. LGBT ideology, which praises sexual deviance, knows no bounds.

This is one of its core tenets — you should not tell someone else who to love or how to live.

Mutilate your body, engage in polygamy, and ultimately, pursue ends that achieve pleasure.

The left is infatuated with anything revolutionary. This could be an economically revolutionary appeal through traditional Marxism to establish communism, or it could operate as a socially and culturally revolutionary movement, upending family values and social relations.

The end goal is the same — the dismantling of tradition.

Tradition dictates that children should be protected from sexual acts. The antithesis is now sown into the left’s dogma.

In their twisted logic of blind acceptance, there is no means of rejection. The basis of this ideology is the acceptance of anything adversarial to tradition.

To say “enough” when faced with droves of pedophiles joining their ranks, leftist actors would need to embrace tradition.

In co-opting this movement for votes, Democrats constantly end up on the wrong side of every issue. Championing progress, they find themselves in the worst company.

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