‘Swift and Certain Justice’: Trump Throws Down the Gauntlet on Mail Bombing Suspect

Shortly after federal authorities in Florida announced the arrest of a suspect in connection with at least a dozen suspicious packages sent to public figures this week, President Donald Trump praised law enforcement efforts.

He was speaking at an event at the White House on Friday when he addressed the ongoing investigation.

“I am pleased to inform you that law enforcement has apprehended the suspect and taken him into custody,” Trump announced to the crowd.

Attendees, including a group of young black leaders, cheered the news, which the president credited to “an incredible job by law enforcement” on every level.

TRENDING: Texas Attorney General: Former Democratic Party Leader Funded ‘Voter Fraud Ring’

Trump said authorities staged a “far-reaching federal, state and local investigation to find the person or persons responsible for these events,” going on to denounce all forms of political violence.

“These terrorizing acts are despicable and have no place in our country — no place,” he said.

As the investigation continues, the president said he has “instructed authorities to spare no resource or expense in finding those responsible and bringing them to swift and certain justice.”

Trump added that he expects a prosecution that will send the message that domestic terrorism is unacceptable.

Do you support swift justice against the perpetrator? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

“We will prosecute them, him, her, whoever it may be, to the fullest extent of the law,” he said. “We must never allow political violence to take root in America — cannot let it happen.”

Trump said he is “committed to doing everything in (his) power as president to stop it and stop it now.”

The president went on to reiterate his appreciation for the rapid response of investigators.

“I want to applaud the FBI, Secret Service, the Department of Justice, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, the NYPD and all law enforcement throughout the entire country — incredible partners,” he said.

Trump noted that identifying the suspect, Cesar Sayoc, was like finding a “needle in a haystack,” congratulating law enforcement for “an incredible, incredible job.”

RELATED: Man Berated in Starbucks for Wearing MAGA Hat, Onlookers Do Absolutely Nothing

He emphasized a message of unity, saying that America “must show the world that we are united together in peace and love and harmony as fellow American citizens.”

Trump told attendees that “there is no country like our country, and every day we are showing the world just how truly great we are.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.