'Swiftie' VP Pick? Kamala Harris' Strategy May Involve Taylor Swift, And It Could Affect the Entire Election

Some Taylor Swift fans are thrilled that Vice President Kamala Harris chose Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate because the 60-year-old father of two apparently loves the liberal pop star.

After the announcement on Tuesday, Swift fans — known as “Swifties — shared social media posts that Walz had made about their beloved icon.

Last year, the left-wing governor proclaimed June 23 and June 24, 2023, as “Taylor Swift Days” in Minnesota.

After a little bit of convincing, Afton’s come around and is proud to celebrate Taylor Swift Day in Minnesota. https://t.co/CrAHb1eTwY pic.twitter.com/ihZHLwI0fm — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) June 23, 2023

In November 2022, Walz lamented that he was unable to purchase tickets for Swift’s “Era” world tour.

So in May of this year, the governor enacted the so-called “Taylor Swift bill,” which bans resellers from selling more than one copy of a ticket and requires them to disclose all fees upfront.

The law only applies to events held in Minnesota.

After Walz’s pro-Swift social media posts surfaced, her fans squealed with delight over Harris‘ VP pick.

you’re telling me the new VP pick is a swiftie dad AND declared a Taylor Swift Day in his state last year??? 🥹 pic.twitter.com/Tl6hdMnhjG — Callie 🤍✨ (@callie_loml) August 6, 2024

kamala’s vp pick being a swiftie might just have a bigger impact on this election than you’d think and in the best way. like the amount of other swifties i’ve already seen posting in support of them KEEP IT COMINGGGGG pic.twitter.com/XiLBJFMzRx — kasey (taylor’s version)✨🪩🩷🏹 INDY N3 (@13kaseyd) August 6, 2024

the VP being a swiftie i’m obsessed https://t.co/sh2DLAbEEY — adam mcintyre (@theadammcintyre) August 6, 2024

It’s not certain if Walz’s past fawning will compel Swift to endorse Harris. So far, she hasn’t endorsed any presidential candidate in this election cycle.

However, in 2020, the liberal entertainer endorsed then-candidate Joe Biden.

It’s unclear whether Harris’ decision to select Walz as her running mate will bolster her campaign, since the person who actually won the Democratic nomination was kicked to the curb just 17 days ago.

Will this affect the election in November? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 45% (5 Votes) No: 55% (6 Votes)

Another question is, does any celebrity have enough star power to move the needle when the nation is being ravaged by crushing inflation, an unprecedented border crisis and skyrocketing crime?

For reference, the U.S. Army is now trying to recoup some of its $11 million after it partnered with the United Football League and paid Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to write Instagram posts encouraging his 396 million followers to enlist, Military.com reported.

When all was said and done, not a single person enlisted.

This is insane. The United States Army actually paid The Rock $11,000,000 to post on social media to boost low recruitment numbers and NOT A SINGLE PERSON ENLISTED. Now they want the money back. What a joke. How is this real? pic.twitter.com/mCokbcOf8p — Eric Spracklen🇺🇸 (@EricSpracklen) August 6, 2024

As Americans struggle to pay for groceries and worry about terrifying crime waves, does anyone really care what some celebrity thinks about anything?

For this reason, former President Donald Trump must focus on “kitchen-table” issues that affect everyday Americans and not get sidelined by Democratic race-baiting or other stunts that attempt to distract voters.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.