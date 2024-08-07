Share
Commentary

'Swiftie' VP Pick? Kamala Harris' Strategy May Involve Taylor Swift, And It Could Affect the Entire Election

 By Samantha Chang  August 7, 2024 at 6:36am
Share

Some Taylor Swift fans are thrilled that Vice President Kamala Harris chose Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate because the 60-year-old father of two apparently loves the liberal pop star.

After the announcement on Tuesday, Swift fans — known as “Swifties — shared social media posts that Walz had made about their beloved icon.

Last year, the left-wing governor proclaimed June 23 and June 24, 2023, as “Taylor Swift Days” in Minnesota.

Trending:
Olympic Gymnast Lashes Out, Quits Gymnastics After Jordan Chiles' Controversial Score Strips Her of Medal Contention

In November 2022, Walz lamented that he was unable to purchase tickets for Swift’s “Era” world tour.

So in May of this year, the governor enacted the so-called “Taylor Swift bill,” which bans resellers from selling more than one copy of a ticket and requires them to disclose all fees upfront.

The law only applies to events held in Minnesota.

After Walz’s pro-Swift social media posts surfaced, her fans squealed with delight over Harris‘ VP pick.

Related:
Hell Freezes Over: CNN Fact-Checks VP Pick Tim Walz' Military Experience, Making Kamala Harris Look Even Worse

It’s not certain if Walz’s past fawning will compel Swift to endorse Harris. So far, she hasn’t endorsed any presidential candidate in this election cycle.

However, in 2020, the liberal entertainer endorsed then-candidate Joe Biden.

It’s unclear whether Harris’ decision to select Walz as her running mate will bolster her campaign, since the person who actually won the Democratic nomination was kicked to the curb just 17 days ago.

Will this affect the election in November?

Another question is, does any celebrity have enough star power to move the needle when the nation is being ravaged by crushing inflation, an unprecedented border crisis and skyrocketing crime?

For reference, the U.S. Army is now trying to recoup some of its $11 million after it partnered with the United Football League and paid Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to write Instagram posts encouraging his 396 million followers to enlist, Military.com reported.

When all was said and done, not a single person enlisted.

As Americans struggle to pay for groceries and worry about terrifying crime waves, does anyone really care what some celebrity thinks about anything?

For this reason, former President Donald Trump must focus on “kitchen-table” issues that affect everyday Americans and not get sidelined by Democratic race-baiting or other stunts that attempt to distract voters.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a political commentator, lawyer and financial editor in NYC.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.




'Swiftie' VP Pick? Kamala Harris' Strategy May Involve Taylor Swift, And It Could Affect the Entire Election
UK News Station Cuts Feed as Muslim Protesters Surround Reporter
Gold Medalist Found Sleeping in the Park After Raging Over Olympic Village Conditions - 'The Food Is Bad'
Olympic Swimmer Collapses in Shock After Being Disqualified for Breaking Little-Known Rule
Election Expert Identifies Brutal Problem for Kamala, Weighs in on Who Leads in Trump-Harris Matchup
See more...

Conversation