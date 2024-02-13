Swifties Enraged Over NFL Fans Loudly Booing Taylor Swift at Super Bowl - 'SHE IS NOT RUINING FOOTBALL'

Booing You-Know-Who stirred up quite a stew among quite a few, but others say it is a game that goes with the fame.

During Sunday’s Super Bowl, pop icon Taylor Swift sat in a pricey Allegiant Stadium suite with her entourage as the Kansas City Chiefs and boyfriend Travis Kelce defeated the San Francisco 49ers. She was highlighted for a few moments during Post Malone’s rendition of “America the Beautiful,” according to Yahoo Sports Australia.

The image was greeted with boos from the stadium, and beyond, prompting more than a few Swifties to tell the modern-day Neanderthals doing the booing to get a life.

WARNING: The following posts contain language some readers may find offensive.

“Dear all the men that booed Taylor swift when they panned to her, SHE IS NOT RUINING FOOTBALL. Go sit down and drink your s***ty draft beer with your fragile egotistical selves,” one X user, named Abbi, posted.

Dear all the men that booed Taylor swift when they panned to her, SHE IS NOT RUINING FOOTBALL. Go sit down and drink your shitty draft beer with your fragile egotistical selves. #SuperBowl — Abbi✨🩷 (@abbijolena) February 11, 2024

Others agreed that the incident was a sign of some sort of male Cro-Magnon reaction.

all the loud men booing Taylor Swift I hope they put half that energy into finding a therapist 😭🥺🥺🥺😢 — s vague (@gabishaar) February 12, 2024

At a sports bar watching the Super Bowl, and nothing more gross and cringe than a room full of grown men booing Taylor Swift. — Justin Martin (@Justin_Martin23) February 11, 2024

Booing Taylor Swift during another artist’s performance because the producers showed her on the screen is so gross and low. #SuperBowl — Alyshia (@thebaglelady) February 11, 2024

Nothing screams NFL fans’ fake ass American Patriotism more than them audibly booing 3 seconds of Taylor Swift screen time during a live rendition of America the Beautiful. — Shaun Bolen (@ShaunBolen) February 11, 2024

Some replied that, in effect, guys just gotta have fun.

Taylor Swift just got booed so bad lol — Matt Norton (@M_Norton21) February 11, 2024

Can’t lie Taylor Swift getting booed during America The Beautiful is pure entertainment #SuperBowlLVIII — F1 & Arsenal (@PeterOnSports) February 11, 2024

But there was no booing when a group of Swifites rallied to watch the Super Bowl in Texas, according to CBS. “Never underestimate the power of the Swifties because we are gonna take over the NFL,” Tina Nguyen said at a Taylor Swift Super Bowl watch party. Should Swift have received so much coverage during the NFL season? Yes No

An Important Message from Our Staff:

We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down.

Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election?

We're a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help?

At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They're trying to starve us out.

Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever.

We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender.

Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America.

It is a pleasure to serve you.

P.S. Please don't let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

