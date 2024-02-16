In a smackdown of gun control crusaders, six of Ohio’s eight largest cities experienced a drop in gun crime after the state allowed its citizens to carry a concealed weapon without a permit.

That’s the finding of a study by the Center for Justice Research, a partnership between the office of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Bowling Green State University.

In June 2022, Ohio’s constitutional carry law went into effect.

“In the year following, crime involving guns dropped across Ohio’s eight largest cities as a whole and in six of the eight individually,” the state attorney general’s office said in a Jan. 3 news release.

“Researchers analyzed data spanning from June 2021 to June 2023 — a year before and a year after the law took effect — focusing on crimes involving firearms, verified gunshot-detection alerts and the number of officers struck by gunfire,” the office said.

“The study showed significant decreases in the number of crimes involving firearms in Akron, Columbus and Toledo, and across all eight cities combined,” it said.

Parma had the largest drop in gun crime at 22 percent. The total decrease across the eight cities was 8 percent.

Yost said he commissioned the study after the mayors of several large cities claimed the constitutional carry law caused more crime in their communities.

“I genuinely did not know what the study would find,” he said. “I thought it would be useful either way.”

However, the research refutes the argument of anti-Second Amendment zealots that guns are the problem.

“This is not to downplay the very real problem of crime in many neighborhoods in our cities — you don’t need a research team to see that gun violence destroys lives, families and opportunity,” Yost said.

“The key takeaway from this study is that we have to keep the pressure on the criminals who shoot people, rather than Ohioans who responsibly exercise their Second Amendment rights,” he underscored.

If gun control laws worked, shootings would not be so common in left-wing cities, such as Chicago and Philadelphia, that have strict gun laws.

Essentially, gun control laws abridge the self-defense rights of law-abiding Americans while doing little to deter lawless thugs from terrorizing the public.

Criminals always manage to get their hands on guns illegally.

What’s especially chilling is that left-wing activists are rabidly trying to erode Americans’ constitutional right to self-defense after they disempowered the police and incentivized lawlessness with their soft-on-crime policies.

Crime has become so rampant in Democrat-run cities that many people feel they have no choice but to defend themselves.

Blocking legal gun ownership does nothing but embolden criminals.

