Swing State's Focus Groups Are Bloodbath for Dems - Every Single Ex-Biden Voter Loves Trump's Work So Far

Voters who helped deliver a crucial state to Donald Trump in November’s election have a message for the new president’s administration: Keep it coming.

According to a report from Axios, all the swing voters the outlet included in two focus groups last week said they approved of the job President Trump is doing in his first month in office.

In addition, they also said they were behind, for the most part, the job being done by “special government employee” Elon Musk at the Department of Government Efficiency.

The Arizona focus groups, conducted by the Engagious and Sago polling firms, did not contain “a statistically significant sample like a poll,” Axios noted.

However, focus groups can give qualitative as opposed to quantitive feedback — and the information from the Arizona group jibed with what polls have been saying about the new administration.

The 11 voters in the two groups, held Feb. 11, all backed Biden in 2020 but switched their vote to Trump in 2024, Axios reported Friday.

In 2020, Biden won the state by a narrow margin, 49.4 to 49.1 percent, according to the website 270towin. In 2024, Trump scored a robust 52.2 percent to 46.7 percent win over Vice President Kamala Harris.

As for the voters who switched, Axios said, “they’re good with Trump aggressively testing disruptive, expansionist expressions of presidential power that are piling up in court challenges.”

“He’s trying to get America back on track as quickly as possible, given the state that it was left in from the previous administration,” one voter said.

“So, the only way to do that is to do as much as you can as quickly as you can, because government budgets and doing government action take forever.”

Others were OK with executive orders, as well.

“I agree we need the Constitution and we need rules and procedures,” one voter said.

“But at the same time, how are we going to make big changes? If someone like Trump [is] being unconventional, we need him to be doing these things, to be making these executive orders and making these big changes for big changes to happen.”

Another: “I like how he’s cleaning house in the government.”

The group also rejected the idea — popular among the Democrats at the moment — that Trump is attempting to “flood the zone” in order to overwhelm the ability of opponents to focus on any one issue.

Instead, they thought he was moving with all deliberate speed — and that was a good thing.

“He said he was going to do this, this, this, and this, and this is what he is starting to get done,” one voter said.

“It’s not like he can run again, he already did his first term,” another said. “Some of these things, you can’t fix overnight, so he has to get started early on.”

Axios also noted that “[e]ight of the 11 respondents also said they approve of Musk’s efforts in the administration.”

“Few had concerns Musk is motivated by personal gain — or that his status as the world’s richest man, who controls companies with billions of dollars in government contracts and faces investigations and regulatory hurdles, presents conflicts of interest,” the outlet reported.

The voters did say that they wish Trump would focus more on issues closer to home — “more on inflation and less on immigration” — but there wasn’t much buyer’s remorse to be found.

A fuller look at the focus group interviews are available in the video below:







And again, while focus groups aren’t scientific, polls are — and they seem to show the same thing.

A CBS/YouGov poll, revealed on CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday, found that 53 percent of Americans approved of Trump’s job in the Oval Office, against 47 percent who disapproved.

“That’s a better approval number than he ever reached during his first term in the White House,” host Margaret Brennan noted.

Anthony Salvanto, CBS News’ executive director of elections and surveys, said the reason for Trump’s high numbers was simple, and it wasn’t a honeymoon phase.

“He’s doing, in the eyes of the public, what he said he would do in the campaign,” he said.

“There’s political value in that. In fact, 70 percent of people say he’s doing what he promised. That’s whether they approve of him or not.

“Now, there’s another part of this that continues over from the campaign … The idea of deporting those in the country illegally continues to be popular. We saw that in the campaign. Sending troops to the U.S.-Mexico border, again, majority in favor. We’d seen that in the campaign.”

The final election results show that Donald Trump secured victories in all seven swing states. pic.twitter.com/2FpYAEJpgh — YEGWAVE (@yegwave) November 11, 2024

Not only is this what Trump is following through on, it’s what the Democrats are actively fighting. If this is how they plan to fight politically, these numbers and focus group opinions could only get better from here, from Trump’s point of view.

And not only that, if this is happening in all seven swing states — and the answer is likely “yes” — and neither side changes course, which also appears to be the case, it could be setting up an unprecedented victory for whoever inherits the MAGA mantle in 2028.

