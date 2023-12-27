The Michigan Supreme Court declined Wednesday to remove former President Donald Trump from the state’s 2024 ballot.

The court wrote that it was “not persuaded that the questions presented should be reviewed by this Court” before rejecting the case on procedural grounds in a brief order.

Last week, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled that Trump is ineligible to appear on that state’s ballot under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which disqualifies officials who have taken an oath to uphold the Constitution and then “engaged in insurrection” from holding office.

Colorado halted enforcement of its decision until Jan. 4 to provide Trump time to appeal to the Supreme Court.

Free Speech for People, an organization backed by left-wing donors, filed the Michigan lawsuit in September after filing a similar one in Minnesota.

“The events of January 6, 2021, amounted to an insurrection or a rebellion under Section 3: a violent, coordinated effort to storm the Capitol to obstruct and prevent the Vice President of the United States and the United States Congress from fulfilling their constitutional roles by certifying President [Joe] Biden’s victory, and to illegally extend then-President Trump’s tenure in office,” the lawsuit stated.

