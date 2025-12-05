Sydney Sweeney Debuts New Hairstyle That Gets Her Branded 'MAGA' by Hateful Critics, Then Her Stylist Nukes the Haters

Actress Sydney Sweeney has emerged as something of an unexpected sweetheart for Americans on the right.

Although the 28-year-old blonde bombshell never courted that status, nor has she ever openly embraced or even acknowledged it, the admiration she has received from President Donald Trump and many of his supporters apparently constitutes a good enough reason for leftists on social media to lose their minds over her.

For instance, after Sweeney debuted a new shorter, elegant, bob haircut earlier this week, online leftists predictably attacked her, including Blakely Thornton, an influencer on the social media platform Instagram who resorted to anti-white racism and denounced her as “MAGA,” prompting the actress’ stylist — at least according to Thornton’s screenshots — to come to her defense.

Sweeney showed off the new haircut Monday on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” per the U.K. Daily Mail.

Thornton, who boasts more than 319,000 followers on Instagram, saw Sweeney’s appearance and decided to launch a vile attack.

“I don’t want to keep talking about this white girl,” the racist Thornton said in an Instagram reel. “But I’m very aware that at this point, her and her team of what I assume are white Republican self-hating gays are committed to the bit,” which included, according to Thornton, dressing her in the “stiffest wig this side of the Mississippi.”

Text superimposed on the video accused those “gays” of being “MAGA.”

It got worse.

The racist Thornton added that Sweeney looked like she “got caught in a Nazi flag and added a corset.”

Thornton’s virtual parody of everything loathsome about the modern left continued.

“It gives me no pleasure to poke fun at what I see,” the influencer said. “But I have to do so… for democracy.”

WARNING: The following video contains profanity.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blakely Neiman Thornton (@blakelythornton)

After Thornton posted that reel, Glen “Coco” Oropeza, Sweeney’s stylist, allegedly commented. One must say “allegedly” because Oropeza’s biting reply appeared as a screenshot in a subsequent reel, which Thornton posted for the purpose of mocking the stylist.

“Wasn’t a wig but you can’t get my girls name out of your mouth. You’re obsessed,” the alleged Oropeza account wrote.

Then came a longer comment in defense of Sweeney.

“Stiff where? You’re doing a lot… Take a breath, diva. You can keep trying to spin a narrative, but we all know you just need click bait cuz your content is TIRED. If you need attention, just say that. Imagine caring this much about a hairstyle you didn’t create and a woman who doesn’t know you exist. Goodnight,” the alleged Oropeza account wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blakely Neiman Thornton (@blakelythornton)

Meanwhile, leftists on the social media platform Reddit joined in the attack on Sweeney.

Several users mocked her “weird Republican barbie look” and concluded that she must be “auditioning for a fox news anchor spot.”

Comment

byu/Anxious-Basket from discussion

inFauxmoi

Comment

byu/Anxious-Basket from discussion

inFauxmoi

Another user upped the ante by slandering all Republican women.

“She’s really leaning into the republican GOP uniform for the women they treat like robots,” the user wrote.

Comment

byu/Anxious-Basket from discussion

inFauxmoi

And what exactly did Sweeney do to earn all this hatred?

First, she appeared in a series of clever “Good Jeans” ads for American Eagle Outfitters. The play on “Good Genes,” of course, referred to Sweeney’s natural beauty.

Nonetheless, hyperventilating leftist nincompoops (but I repeat myself) online accused Sweeney and the ad makers of promoting whiteness or Nazi eugenics or some other absurdity.

Apart from the crazy leftists, however, Americans loved the ad. American Eagle Outfitters has certainly profited from the campaign.

Even Trump expressed admiration. And that, of course, intensified crazed leftists’ hatred for the actress.

Then, in a recent interview with GQ, Sweeney refused to apologize for the ad, even when prompted by a smug liberal woman who seemed flummoxed by the fact that her emotional manipulation tactics did not work on the beautiful, confident, and brave actress.

Readers may watch the interview’s relevant segment in the video below, posted to the social media platform X.

GQ’s Katherine Stoeffel Spends Over THREE MINUTES Trying to Get Sydney Sweeney to Apologize for Her “Great Jeans” Ad GQ: “The president Truth Socialed about the jeans ad … And I wondered what that was like?” SWEENEY: “It was surreal.” GQ: “I would probably feel thankful that… pic.twitter.com/MmQ2Sj4nII — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) November 7, 2025

In short, Sweeney never asked for any of this. She has not turned overtly political, even in the wake of her jeans ad hullabaloo.

Still, the admiration she receives from Trump and his supporters has proven more than enough to unleash the howling, hate-filled hyenas of the American left.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.