Sylvester Stallone and his wife of nearly 27 years, Jennifer Flavin Stallone, announced on Wednesday’s premiere of “The Family Stallone” Season 2 that they are permanently leaving California and joining millions of others who have moved to Florida.

“After long, hard consideration, your mother and I have decided, time to move on and leave the state of California permanently, and we’re going to go to Florida,” Sylvester, 77, announced to his three daughters — Scarlet, Sistine and Sophia — according to People.

One of his daughters asked Stallone if he was joking about leaving California for Florida.

“It’s not a joke at all,” Stallone replied to his incredulous daughter.

Part of their impetus to relocate to Florida could be that the couple became empty-nesters after their eldest and second daughters — Sophia, 27, and Sistine, 25 — moved in together in New York City and their youngest, Scarlet, 21, headed to college at the University of Miami.

“I raised all three of our daughters in California. Everything’s a memory to me, memories of them not being there anymore,” Jennifer said, according to People. “So I needed a big change, and Sly went along with it.”

That said, Stallone’s decision to relocate permanently from California to Florida reflects a broader trend that has seen thousands of Californians making a similar move.

Gay Cororaton, senior economist and the director of housing and commercial research with the Research Group of the National Association of Realtors, wrote, “In 2022, 50,701 Californians moved to Florida, comprising the second largest out-of-state movers. However, there were 28,557 Floridians moving out to California, yielding a net migration for Florida of 22,144 people (third-largest level next to New York and New Jersey).”

Those moving are driven by differences in lifestyle, governance, and policy between the two states.

While Stallone has not publicly articulated his reasons for the move, it’s plausible to infer that the allure of Florida’s lower taxes, its stance on social and political issues, and its policies on immigration and crime play significant roles in his decision.

These factors, often linked to the Florida’s conservative leadership, contrast with California’s liberal policies, which include higher taxes and a very different approach to social issues, including law enforcement.

This migratory trend is not only about the allure of Florida’s warm weather or scenic beaches but reflects a political and economic climate more individuals and families are seeking, particularly when it comes to public education.

Many are attracted to Florida’s favorable tax structure, which impacts personal finances, particularly for high earners such as Stallone.

Furthermore, Florida’s cultural and political ethos, which some perceive as less “woke” and more straightforward in addressing issues such as crime and illegal immigration, offers an appealing alternative to those disillusioned with the policies in more liberal states.

Ultimately, whether motivated by conservative leadership or simply to enjoy the benefits of policies that result in better living conditions, the trend is clear.

Individuals and families are voting with their feet, seeking states such as Florida, where governance aligns more closely with their economic, social and political preferences.

While it is unclear if this motivated the Stallones, it certainly remains possible.

This movement highlights a national conversation about the impact of state policies on quality of life and the factors that influence where people choose to call home.

