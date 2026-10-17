Share
Commentary
Greta Gerwig attends Netflix's Narnia IMAX exclusive sneak peek event at AMC Lincoln Square 13 on Oct. 13, 2026, in New York City.
Commentary
Greta Gerwig attends Netflix's Narnia IMAX exclusive sneak peek event at AMC Lincoln Square 13 on Oct. 13, 2026, in New York City. (Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Netflix)

A Symbolic Detail Hidden in Background of Netflix's New 'Narnia' Trailer Has Fans Fearing the Worst

 By Randy DeSoto  October 17, 2026 at 9:00am
Share

A clip from the new trailer for Netflix’s upcoming “Chronicles of Narnia” series has fans fearing what the real message of the adaptation will be.

Greta Gerwig, the director of the 2023 hit film “Barbie,” is helming the project, called “The Magician’s Nephew,” which is a prequel to “The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe.”

Fans were already concerned when she cast Meryl Streep as the voice of Aslan, who is male in the books. Liam Neeson voiced the part in the film adaptations in the 2000s, which were produced by Walden Media and distributed by Disney.

In the trailer, Jadis, the witch (played by Emma Mackey), can be seen blowing up the English pub The Eagle & Child, which was the famous meeting place of the Inklings, an Oxford writers’ group made up of “Narnia” author C.S. Lewis, “Lord of the Rings” scribe J.R.R. Tolkien, Charles Williams, Owen Barfield, and others.

By the way, Led Zeppelin’s menacing “Stairway to Heaven” scores the trailer.

In “The Magician’s Nephew” book, a young boy named Digory travels to a parallel world and accidentally brings Jadis back to life. She then forces him and his traveling companion, a little girl named Polly Plummer, to bring her to England.

The White Witch later travels to Narnia, where she usurps the throne and imposes a winter curse on the land, which is where “The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe” picks up.

One user posted on X in response to the trailer, “Pretty fitting that this ‘adaptation’ is literally blowing up the Eagle & Child.”

Another wrote, “Jadis (The White Witch) is blowing up The Eagle & Child. This is the pub where Lewis, Tolkien and The Inklings, an all-male literary group, famously met. Greta Gerwig and @Netflix are quite possibly ‘blowing up the patriarchy’ here, and completely up-ending the world of Narnia here — and the legacy of the stories.”

Given the girl power message of Gerwig’s “Barbie” movie, that’s a pretty reasonable interpretation of the meaning of the scene.

Related:
Metallica Frontman Triggers Leftists with Subtle Shot at Zach Bryan, Macklemore, and Jelly Roll

Another pointed out that Uncle Andrew, played by Daniel Craig, comes off as a harmless trickster character in the trailer, but in the book, he is a conniving villain.

“I’m just waiting for the sympathetic ‘he’s not that bad, it’s because of him we accessed Narnia, and he kinda caused the creation… of Narnia when you think about it!’” the user wrote.

Do you think Greta Gerwig's adaptation of 'Narnia' will honor the original themes?

“Narnia being created is not a result of Andrew’s evil actions, which would soften the impact of his evil. It’s that Aslan/Jesus will take any evil and turn it to good if he chooses to. The bigger lesson in all the Narnian books is that people do not make good from evil, Jesus does,” the user argued.

Gerwig says she is a fan of “The Chronicles of Narnia.”

“I would not be who I am without these books,” she told the Associated Press. “They created me.”

Perhaps God will use this latest adaptation of Narnia for good, but based on the trailer, fans have reason to be concerned.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




A Symbolic Detail Hidden in Background of Netflix's New 'Narnia' Trailer Has Fans Fearing the Worst
Kid Rock Opens Up About What Inspired His New Gospel Album, and It's Quite the Story
White House Puts Jimmy Kimmel in His Place After Cheap Shots at New Press Secretary Katie Zacharia
Watch: James Talarico Tries to Weasel Out of Christian Woman's Question About God by Pointing to Charlie Kirk
Watch: Chick-Fil-A CEO Doesn't Fold When NBC Interviewer Tries to Bully Him Into Renouncing Christian Convictions
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , ,

Conversation