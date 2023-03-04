There’s something endearing about witnessing a person in difficult circumstances persevere and refuse to give up, especially when others come alongside of that person and help them finish what was started.

Such was apparently the case for a concert hall full of Lewis Capaldi’s fans during his Feb. 21 live event in Frankfurt, Germany, according to Fox News.

The 26-year-old Scottish singer-songwriter-musician struggles with Tourette’s syndrome, which sometimes shows itself at rather inconvenient times, such as in one of his concerts.

For Capaldi, the condition typically affects his shoulder, causing it to twitch.

He experienced an episode mid-song while singing his hit song, “Someone You Loved” that was intense enough that he was forced to stop singing, according to Billboard.

Capaldi handled himself like a true pro, simply backing away from the mic and hanging onto the stand as the twitching took place.

His fans didn’t seem the least bit distracted by what was happening on the stage, and simply picked up the chorus of the song and sang it right along with the music that continued to play.

As soon as Capaldi was able, he jumped right back in and he and his fans sang together for a bit before he needed to drop out for a bit and let them take the lead again.

Then he jumped back in for a bit, needed to back off again, and someone threw flowers on the stage for him.

He picked them up and gave a thumbs up as the concert event just kept going.

“My shoulder twitches when I am excited, happy, nervous or stressed. It is something I am living with,” Capaldi told The Sun in a Sept. 2022 interview.

“It is not as bad as it looks.

“I got Botox in my shoulder to stop it moving but I’m learning new ways to cope all the time,” he said.

He added that sometimes he’ll go for months before he has an episode.

Before being diagnosed, he said he feared he had a degenerative disease.

“… I’ll take Tourette’s,” he said.

