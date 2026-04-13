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Syrian Christians Forced to Subdue Prayers Amid Persecution Threats

 By Michael Austin  April 13, 2026 at 9:30am
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After an attack targeted at Christians rocked the nation of Syria, Roman Catholic and Eastern Orthodox leaders within the country restricted worship on Easter to inside churches only.

According to a report from The National, assailants on motorcycles carried out an attack in late March in Suqaylabiyah, a city in western Syria.

They fired guns, damaged storefronts, and smashed cars as citizens were forced to hide — an attack which followed the expulsion of two Sunni villagers who allegedly entered the town and harassed a woman.

The inhabitants of the village are largely Greek Orthodox.

After the attack, the Roman Catholic and Eastern Orthodox authorities said in a statement that “the Patriarchs extended their blessings and greetings to the faithful, while directing that celebrations be limited exclusively to prayers within the churches.”

“With deep concern and a sense of responsibility, the Patriarchs addressed the challenges facing Syria that threaten the country’s shared coexistence between Muslims and Christians,” the statement said.

“They emphasized the urgent need to control unregulated weapons and to maintain security and stability. They also stressed the importance of safeguarding the dignity of all citizens without exception.”

The statement added that “this must be grounded in the principles of citizenship, equal rights and duties, and respect for both personal and public freedoms.”

That means Syrian Christians cannot enjoy marching bands and egg hunts in the streets — traditions which usually mark the resurrection of Jesus in their country.

Easter for western Christians was on April 5, and eastern Christians will celebrate the holiday on April 12.

Related:
Christian in Egypt Faces Terrorism Charges for Simply Declaring His Faith in Jesus in Legal Docs: Report

Christians in Syria have faced heightened persecution since the end of Bashar Al Assad’s regime at the end of 2024.

Assad was an Alawite — an offshoot of Shia Islam — meaning that religious minorities were treated relatively better under his governance.

The population of Suqaylabiyah has declined from 20,000 to 16,000 after the new Sunni Muslim government took over, which prompted Assad loyalists in the town to flee.

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Entertainment News, Christian-Conservatism




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