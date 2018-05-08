Syrian TV Reports of Explosions Near Damascus, Israeli Missiles Intercepted

Syrian state-run media said Israeli forces struck a military outpost near the capital of Damascus on Tuesday, while its air defenses intercepted and destroyed two of the incoming missiles, according to the Associated Press.

Syria’s official news agency SANA said the attack occurred about 10 miles south of Damascus, an area known to have numerous Syrian army military bases.

Several Arab media reports said the strike targeted a Syrian base used by Iranian forces.

The attack was said to have taken place roughly an hour after President Donald Trump announced he was quitting the Iranian nuclear deal.

A commander in the regional alliance supporting Bashar al-Assad, the Syrian dictator, told Reuters that Israel’s air force had struck an army base, but the attack did not result in casualties.

There was no immediate comment from Israel on Syria’s claim, but the government almost never confirms or denies airstrikes in Syria.

According to the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, the Israeli army said it believes Iran is planning to carry out an imminent strike from Syria.

Tuesday, the Israeli government ordered communities in the northern Golan Heights, near the Israel-Syria border, to open bomb shelters to the public after identifying “unusual movements” of Iranian forces in Syria.

Video shows moments suspected Israeli jets bomb Iranian affiliated weapons convoy tonight in Syria. pic.twitter.com/drqV94esCU — Israel Breaking (@IsraelBreaking) May 8, 2018

“Defence systems have been deployed and Israel Defense Forces troops are on high alert for an attack,” a military spokesman said. “The IDF is prepared for various scenarios and warns that any aggression against Israel will be met with a severe response.”

The Israeli military said in a statement it had called up some reservists but did not give specifics on the number of troops it has added.

The military said it is prepared for “various scenarios” and warned “any aggression against Israel will be met with a severe response.”

Israel has warned it will not tolerate Tehran establishing a military presence near its border with Syria.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a critic of the Iran deal, said Trump made a “brave and correct decision” to withdraw from the agreement.

“Israel fully supports President Trump’s bold decision today to reject the disastrous nuclear deal,” Netanyahu said.

