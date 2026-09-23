The System Is So Corrupt That Local Officials Wouldn't Indict Hundreds on Election Fraud, So Trump's DOJ Says It's Doing it Instead

It’s the thing that never happens that keeps on happening. And — wouldn’t you know it? — blue states would prefer to keep believing it doesn’t happen, even though it does.

So, now President Donald Trump’s administration is touting over 200 arrests on election fraud and a list of potential charges that reach up into the 1,600s, according to recent appearances by top administration officials.

The Department of Justice offensive comes after a July speech in which the president announced that the Department of Homeland Security had “identified approximately 278,000 non-citizens who are registered to vote in federal elections.”

This was blasphemy! Nonsense! An outrage! And then New Jersey quietly announced that, y’know, we actually kinda sorta have over 6,000 non-citizens on our voter rolls who were put there by a “glitch.”

Even ultra-liberal Politico couldn’t let Democratic Gov. Mikie Sherrill’s announcement go by without a fact-check, noting that the announcement “exposed an open secret about New Jersey’s so-called motor voter law that officials and political operatives have known for years: There’s little to stop noncitizens from registering to vote if they want to, or even by mistake. And election officials and campaign consultants from both parties believe that the number of noncitizens being added to the voter rolls is significantly higher than the 6,600 Sherrill cited — because the state has been automatically registering drivers since 2018, and her figure covers only June 2023 to June 2024.”

It’s not as if Sherrill or anyone else was going to make this an issue, however — which is why the DHS and DOJ are making sure everyone knows they are.

Speaking to Just the News, assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon said Monday that over 200 arrests and indictments had been secured since they started pressuring local officials.

Should lawmakers increase the penalties for government workers who see fraud, but remain silent? Yes No

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“I think there are a lot of nervous election officials because I think some of them know that they’ve been looking the other way when this is happening, and we’re catching it all over the country,” she said in an interview, adding she didn’t think the numbers from New Jersey were accurate, either.

“I’m not sure we have the correct numbers from New Jersey. They’re not really cooperating with us, and so we will get to the bottom of what happened there. And you know, New Jersey tried to blame a vendor for a mistake or a glitch, quote unquote,” Dhillon said.

“But you know, I think there’ll be another side to that story.”

Well, there are two sides, with the vendor blaming the state and the state blaming the vendor. The company involved said that it had been working with New Jersey’s Motor Vehicle Commission — its version of the DMV — “to support the process through which eligible individuals may indicate their interest in registering to vote when applying for or renewing a driver’s license or state-issued identification card,” but that the information “must still be validated and adjudicated by the Division of Elections.”

In an appearance on Fox News over the weekend, DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said that 151 arrests had been made and that there were 300,000 additional cases to go through.

“We’re scrubbing [the voter rolls]. We’re comparing them with those that are in the country illegally, those that are legal permanent residents and those that are citizens,” Mullin told Kayleigh McEnany.

JUST IN: DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin says the department is investigating 1,620 cases of alleged voter fraud involving noncitizens casting ballots in U.S. elections. Mullin says DHS has made 151 arrests and is reviewing 300,000 additional cases. “The president was right when… pic.twitter.com/KoJMltOSBK — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 19, 2026

“The president was right when he said there was a tremendous amount of fraud in the election. We continue to see that. Every single vote, Kayleigh, that we talk about, that was at the hands of an illegal, canceled out a citizen that was legally registered and able to vote,” Mullin added.

This is subject to a big-if-true caveat; the most recent report from Fox News on Sunday alleged that charges had been filed against 16 defendants across several states for illegal voting, with half from Texas. Assistant Attorney General Colin M. McDonald told the outlet that there were now 50 non-citizens facing charges of illegal voting.

Whatever the case, it’s more proof that the thing that doesn’t happen keeps happening and states aren’t going to do a darn thing about it. No wonder a majority of likely voters now believe the 2020 election results were impacted by cheating. That number is only going to grow in the months and years to come, at this rate.

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