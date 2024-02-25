System That Helped Anti-Trump Senator, Democrat to Win in Red State May Be Coming to an End Soon

Opponents of Alaska’s ranked choice voting system say that they have managed to gather enough signatures for a ballot proposition that would end the system.

The website AlaskansForHonestElections.com claimed that 150 percent of the required number of signatures was submitted.

According to Ballotpedia, opponents of the current system, which features open primaries and a ranked voting system among the top four finishers and established in 2020, want to revert to a partisan primary system.

As explained by NBC, Alaska’s ranked choice system works this way: in an open primary that includes candidates of both parties, voters identify their first choice, then rank the other candidates in their order of preference. The system comes into play if no one wins a majority.

What is called an instant runoff is implemented. The candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated, regardless of party affiliation.

The second choices of the voters who supported the eliminated candidate are then tallied with the lowest finisher eliminated once again. In a four-person race, for example, that would lead to the elimination of the fourth-place candidate first, then the third-place candidate.

In 2022, Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola rode the system to victory in their separate contests.

Murkowski, who had voted to convict former President Donald Trump in his 2021 impeachment trial, has been criticized for often siding with Democrats.

CBS noted how the system worked in the House race. Because no candidate won an outright majority, Republican Nick Begich, who was in third place, was knocked out. Of the votes cast for him, 43,013 went to candidate Sarah Palin, 7,460 to Peltola and 13,864 had no second choice. Peltola ended up winning with 136,893 votes against 129,433 for Palin.

Would you like to see Ranked Choice Voting removed? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 97% (38 Votes) No: 3% (1 Votes)

In 2022, former President Donald Trump disparaged the system as “ranked choice crap voting,” according to Alaska Public Media.

“You never know who won in ranked choice. You could be in third place and they announce that you won the election,” Trump said then. “It’s a total rigged deal. Just like a lot of other things in this country.”

According to 2024 statistics, there are 74,943 enrolled Democrats in Alaska against 143,188 Republicans.

We Did It, Repeal of RCV is on the ballot Victory in Sight: Mobilizing Alaska Against Ranked Choice Voting In an unprecedented mobilization for electoral reform, our coalition has successfully ignited a statewide movement to challenge and propose the removal of Ranked Choice … pic.twitter.com/31K1tpRKjk — 907Honest (@907Honest) February 24, 2024

“We Did It, Repeal of RCV is on the ballot Victory in Sight: Mobilizing Alaska Against Ranked Choice Voting In an unprecedented mobilization for electoral reform, our coalition has successfully ignited a statewide movement to challenge and propose the removal of Ranked Choice Voting (RCV) in Alaska,” the Twitter account 907Honest posted on X.

“With the unwavering dedication of over 700 volunteers, we’ve shattered expectations by gathering an astounding 43,000 signatures from Alaskans who share our vision for a more transparent and straightforward electoral process,” the post said.

‘This monumental achievement not only secured our position on the ballot but also paved the way for the citizens of Alaska to voice their desire for change,” the post said.

“This is our chance to fundamentally transform Alaska’s electoral landscape, ensuring a voting system that is straightforward, understandable, and truly reflective of the people’s will,” the post said.

“Together, we will restore simplicity and clarity to our elections, ensuring a future where every vote counts in the most straightforward manner possible. Let’s move forward, united in our purpose and resolute in our mission to eliminate Ranked Choice Voting. The time for change is now, and with your help, we will make it a reality,” the post said.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.