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SpaceX founder Elon Musk celebrates after the successful launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the manned Crew Dragon spacecraft at the Kennedy Space Center on May 30, 2020, in Cape Canaveral, Florida.
SpaceX founder Elon Musk celebrates after the successful launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the manned Crew Dragon spacecraft at the Kennedy Space Center on May 30, 2020, in Cape Canaveral, Florida. (Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

T-Mobile, AT&T Share Prices Plummet as Musk Makes Move to Shake Up the Industry

 By Michael Austin  October 11, 2026 at 8:00am
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SpaceX announced they will acquire technology that will allow them to challenge phone carriers across the United States with satellite-based service.

Reuters reported on Thursday that the rocket company led by Elon Musk will purchase a nationwide low-band spectrum portfolio for $8 billion from private equity firm Grain Management.

While Starlink Mobile already has satellite-to-cellular service with 2 GHZ mid-band spectrum, the new technology will let the company provide cell service through obstacles like walls and trees, according to Reuters.

That means SpaceX could entirely bypass cell tower infrastructure and provide cell phone service directly from space.

Share prices for carriers such as T-Mobile and AT&T declined 11 percent and 7.4 percent respectively upon the announcement from SpaceX, according to a report from CBS News.

How do you feel about SpaceX potentially replacing traditional cell towers?

Beyond challenging traditional cell carriers, SpaceX would be able to provide satellite connectivity that extends beyond emergency service in dead zones.

“This is the last critical piece of the spectrum puzzle needed for SpaceX to provide complete phone coverage in America,” Musk described on social media.

SpaceX said in a statement that once they receive approval from the Federal Communications Commission, Starlink Mobile “will deploy a flexible architecture combining our satellite-to-mobile constellation in space with an advanced terrestrial deployment that can seamlessly connect devices everywhere.”

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“While Starlink Mobile’s global 2 GHz mid-band spectrum will provide high-bandwidth capacity in the United States, this new low-band spectrum will provide a coverage layer that ensures Starlink Mobile’s signal penetrates through obstacles, such as walls, and can provide service to customers’ devices even when they are in buildings,” the company described.


“Critically, most existing mobile devices already support this underused band.”

The technology would allow SpaceX to become the “first network operator to deploy both satellite and terrestrial spectrum.”

“One network that provides Americans with a reliable service indoors, outdoors, in cellular dead zones, and everywhere in between,” the company added.

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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