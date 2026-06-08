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Did you know some credit cards can actually help you get out of debt faster?
Did you know some credit cards can actually help you get out of debt faster? (FinanceBuzz)

Tackle Your Credit Card Debt by Paying 0% Interest Until 2028

 By Sponsored Content  June 8, 2026 at 6:00am
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Did you know some credit cards can actually help you get out of debt faster?

Yes, it sounds crazy. But it’s true.

The secret: Find a card with a “0% intro APR” period for balance transfers.

Then, transfer your debt balance and pay it down as much as possible during the intro period. No interest means you could pay off the debt faster.

Check out these cards today so you can focus on planning your next trip.

Sponsored content is a service paid for by an advertiser and produced by Liftable Media.

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