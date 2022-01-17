Share
Taco Bell Worker Shot and Killed After Counterfeit Bill Rejected, Police Make Arrest

 By Amanda Thomason  January 17, 2022 at 9:23am
A man pulled into the drive-thru of a Taco Bell in South Los Angeles on the night of Jan. 8. After placing his order, he attempted to pay for it with a $20 bill — but the employee at the window refused to accept it, believing it was a fake.

An argument broke out between the customer and another employee, ending when the customer pulled out a gun and fired at the employee.



Police arrived a short while later to find the employee, 41-year-old Alejandro Garcia, dead in the restaurant’s kitchen.

Garcia, a father of three, worked part-time at the Taco Bell where his 19-year-old son Carlos also worked to help earn more money for his family. It was his son who had refused the cash as counterfeit.

Family, friends and supporters held a vigil for Garcia on Tuesday night, denouncing violence and remembering Garcia as a hardworking, caring family man.



At the vigil, LAPD Chief Michael Moore announced that the suspect had been arrested and was being held on a $2 million bond, according to KTLA-TV.

“The LAPD South Bureau Homicide Division, investigators identified Jonathan Madden, a male, Black, 39-years-old, of Los Angeles, as the individual responsible for the murder of Garcia-Galicia,” the LAPD announced in a news release.

“On Monday, January 10, 2022, members of LAPD Gang and Narcotics Division located and arrested Jonathan Madden at his residence in South Los Angeles.



“On Wednesday, January 12, 2022, the investigation will be presented to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration.”

Fox News reported that Madden has been charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder.

A GoFundMe was also started to help the family with memorial and other future costs, and so far, generous donors have given over $125,000.

Nancy Del Sol, who identified herself as Garcia’s cousin, shared her gratitude on Facebook on behalf of the entire family.



“Thank you all so much for your support and donations given to my cousin’s family,” she said Wednesday.

“The messages and calls of support have given the family a Light through this process of darkness and pain. We are grateful for so much love we have received from the community.”

