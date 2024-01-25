'Take Our Border Back' Convoy Set to Rock the Nation with Coast-to-Coast Tour
Americans have a right to a secure border. The government must protect its citizens. It’s not a privilege, and it’s not negotiable.
The Biden administration has violated this sacred charge.
What to do? Is the average citizen helpless against a monstrously large federal government suffering from a cancer of corruption and ineptitude?
The short answer is, “No.” Patriots can — and must — act.
There’s a convoy of disgruntled citizens heading south for a series of rallies from California to Eagle Pass, Texas, according to SMG News Wire. They’re disgruntled because the Biden administration has failed the people.
The organizer, a group called Take Our Border Back, announced the effort in a Jan. 12 news release.
“The goal is simple: to shed light on the obvious dangers posed by wide open Southern borders,” the release said.
Noel Roberts, an Arizona member of Take Our Border Back, said the peaceful convoys will send a message to lawmakers: Americans are sick and tired of the illegal immigrant invasion taking place at the U.S.-Mexico border.
The people are fed up. In a fittingly American way, they are going to take it sitting down: They’ll sit behind the wheels of trucks, cars and RVs and rev their engines to amplify their voices.
“Most importantly, peacefully and lawfully is our number one goal,” Roberts said Wednesday on “The Todd Starnes Radio Show.”
“We are working with local law enforcement,” she said. “We are not some rogue group of people. We are just citizens in America who live near the border, who want to get our voices and use our First Amendment properly and lawfully and peacefully, honestly.”
Increasing crime is a real issue in most border states, Roberts told Starnes.
“We also have gang members that go into the grade schools and middle schools in South Phoenix, and they actually infiltrate,” she said. “They put these kids who come through the border, and they belong to the cartels. Make no mistake, they’re not going to nice foster homes. And they take them, put them in the schools and they recruit our kids into their M-13 gangs.”
“We have got to tell our elected officials we’re not okay with this,” Roberts said.
The interview starts around the 1:39 mark below:
The Take Our Border Back news release called for “all active and retired law and enforcement and military, Veterans, Mama Bears, elected officials, business owners, ranchers, truckers, bikers, media, and LAW-ABIDING freedom-loving Americans” to participate in the convoy and rallies.
The rallies will take place Feb. 3 in border cities that include Eagle Pass; Yuma, Arizona; and San Ysidro, California. The coast-to-coast convoy will stretch from Virginia Beach, Virginia, west to California.
Convoy updates can be found on the group’s account on X.
Welcome to the Take Our Border Back Southern Border Convoy Main official X account. You will find updates and general information on this channel.
You can also find updates at https://t.co/K2Ch2flyI8
Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/csmL5PG5Gl
— WeThePeopleMain (@TOBBConvoyMain) January 13, 2024
Rally organizers want the cream of the crop to participate in the rallies — the men and women who live and die by the God-given rights guaranteed by the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution of the United States.
One of those rights is a secure border. Article IV, Section 4 of the Constitution states, “The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against Invasion.”
The Biden administration’s border policies have ushered in a record-shattering invasion of illegal immigrants. It is the people’s right and sacred duty to protest.
The Take Our Border Back rallies will be a far cry from Black Lives Matter protests, where hatred of America is the norm and mayhem is the goal.
The convoy protesters will be peaceful, and they — and their engines — will be heard. American flags will wave, not burn.
