Ben Carson Defends Plan To Evict Illegal Immigrants from Government Housing

Ben Carson, head of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, pushed back against a bevy of criticism from Democratic lawmakers over a White House proposal that would exclude all illegal immigrants from public housing.

Carson testified in the House Financial Services Committee on Tuesday to discuss a range of topics.

During the hearing, numerous Democrats attacked the Republican for his involvement in a plan that, according to a recent HUD study, could remove as many as 55,000 legal children from their homes.

“The Trump Administration’s proposal puts mixed-status families at risk of being evicted, separated, and left homeless,” committee chairwoman Maxine Waters said during the hearing. The California Democrat went on to call the plan a “cruel proposal.”

“The ‘D’ in HUD does not stand for ‘deportation,’” Democratic New York Rep. Carolyn Maloney said. “We cannot create affordable housing for Americans by throwing other Americans out in the street with no place to go.” Other Democrats lobbed similar attacks throughout the hearing.

The criticism follows the Trump administration’s moves to restrict who can qualify for housing assistance.

While undocumented immigrants are already barred from receiving federal housing subsidies, families of mixed-immigration status can score these benefits as long as one of the members was born in the U.S. or is the spouse of a citizen — providing a “loophole” for many illegals.

The White House’s proposal calls for every member of a household to be of “eligible immigration status” to qualify.

Democrats, however, stand fiercely opposed to the plan because it would mean leaving thousands of legal minors — many of them born in the U.S. by illegal parents — homeless.

Carson pushed back on Tuesday, pointing out that millions of legal citizens are placed on waiting lists for years for government-subsidized housing.

“It seems only logical that tax-paying American citizens should be taken care of first,” the HUD secretary said.

“It’s not that we’re cruel, mean-hearted. It’s that we are logical. This is common sense. You take care of your own first.”

Carson went on to explain that the plan allows ineligible beneficiaries up to 18 months to remain in their homes. Carson said such a timeline gives Congress “enough time” to pass comprehensive immigration reform.

“Congress has a responsibility for making the laws that govern this, and they have the ability to change that,” he said. “If in fact you want to explain to the American citizens who have been on the wait list for several years … why we should continue to support families who are not here legally, I would be happy to join you in explaining that.”

