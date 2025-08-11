Take Their Funding Away: UCLA Professors Nod Along as Valedictorian Goes on Anti-Trump Tirade at Graduation

As the University of California at Los Angeles remains locked in a federal funding battle with the White House, a clip of this year’s valedictorian cursing at President Donald Trump during her graduation speech has resurfaced, and the timing couldn’t be worse.

The student was identified on the social media website X as Jamie Han, who spoke June at UCLA’s College of Letters and Science commencement ceremony.

“Education, free speech, and democracy itself is being threatened by the very institutions that claim to value it, and in a country that not only refuses to protect, but actively persecutes, scapegoats, and villainizes the indisputable backbone of immigrants, who make America what it is,” she began.

“Which, as a first-generation immigrant myself, and as a now citizen who has the privilege of not having to fear for my life every second of the day, and as a communication major, of all things, preaching up here about the importance of using your education, and using your voice,” she continued.

“Excuse my language, but to that I say, ‘f*** ICE and f*** the Trump administration,” Han concluded, before smiling.

WARNING: This video contains vulgar language that may be offensive to some viewers.

The crowd applauded and loudly cheered. Professors and UCLA employees who sat behind Han were also smiling, and some of them began clapping.

Han is a Chinese American communications graduate who’s also an aspiring actress with her own IMDB page, where she unsurprisingly lists her pronouns as she/her.

Imagine what would’ve happened if a young male student had stood up at his graduation and said the same thing about Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, or Joe Biden. Their lives would have been ruined.

She’s also the perfect example of why Trump needs to strip federal funding from U.S. universities, as they’ve become nothing more than indoctrination machines.

Especially UCLA, where employees and educators nod along with such nonsense.

This clip resurfaced only days after Trump announced a funding freeze for UCLA of $584 million, due to its policy on protests — specifically, the school’s “deliberate indifference in creating a hostile educational environment for Jewish and Israeli students.”

Soon after, it was reported by NBC News that the commander in chief is seeking a $1 billion settlement with the university.

James B. Milliken, president of the University of California school system, said in a statement that the Department of Justice sent a settlement document to them, and that it’s currently being reviewed. He admitted, however, that paying such a large sum could break them. Yet maybe that’s the point.

“As a public university, we are stewards of taxpayer resources and a payment of this scale would completely devastate our country’s greatest public university system as well as inflict great harm on our students and all Californians,” he said.

The cultural rot that’s destroying our nation’s fabric is coming from academia. There’s no getting around it.

Students are taught to hate America and focus only on its faults. They study lesson plans that tear down our leaders and offer Marxist replacements, while diversity, equity, and inclusion are promoted with cult-like devotion.

Feminism also rules supreme in college classrooms across the nation, creating even more division between men and women. These radical elements making their way from the campus into society are partly why Trump won in 2024. The public finally had enough.

Lest we forget, many college students woke up after graduation to realize they’d been conned. They were lied to, constantly lectured on subjective morality, and fed political opinions for four years — all while getting charged $100,000 and going into debt for the privilege of being brainwashed.

Educators have a right to challenge certain societal norms. Students have a right to free speech and full expression. Yet they don’t have the right to use federal tax dollars to push propaganda. Therefore, they should be defunded immediately.

Let’s reset the system to zero across the board and see how far these institutions get without Mr. and Mrs. John Q. Taxpayer to cover their bill.

