Take Solace in the Message Charlie Kirk Posted 4 Days Before His Death

Just four days before Charlie Kirk was assassinated in Utah at the age of 31, he left behind a message that should comfort those mourning his passing.

Kirk took to X last Saturday to write, “Jesus defeated death so you can live.”

The post was not for clout or clicks. It was not a platitude or a throwaway line.

It was a glimpse into the heart of a man who lived what he professed.

According to those who knew him best, Kirk was faithful to God in his daily life.

He went on Bill Maher’s “Club Random” podcast four months ago, where he spoke openly about his faith.

He was everything he claimed to be — a devoted husband, a father, and one of the most influential conservatives on the planet.

If the Saturday post, or his boldness with Maher, did not make his faith clear, his words from years earlier left no doubt.

“I’ve been a Christian basically my whole life,” Kirk told podcast host Lucas Miles in 2020, FaithWire reported in 2020.

“It means more this year than it did last year, it means more this year than it did when I was 20,” he said.

“It’s almost a gift that grows sweeter with time. The more I read, the more I live, and the more it actually — I’m completely able to admit I’m a total, absolute sinner and I fall short from the grace of God.”

He added: “I pray for every single person to be able to find the same sort of redemption and meaning and connection that I have had, have right now.”

“There’s a great comfort in actually knowing that you’re completely and totally depraved and an awful person and knowing that you have to accept a savior because of that,” Kirk said. “It’s actually the most comforting thing in the world.”

Kirk devoted his career to spreading faith in Jesus and conservative ideas across college campuses and public forums.

On Wednesday, at Utah Valley University, he was taken by an assassin’s bullet while spreading his message.

As conservatives grieve today and in the days ahead, we can rest in the truth that Charlie walked the walk.

He woke up on Wednesday and walked onto another campus to have another set of conversations to spread his message.

And on Wednesday evening, he is walking with Jesus.

We should all remember the words of Matthew 10:28: “Do not fear those who kill the body but cannot kill the soul.”

Our lives are short, but Charlie lived his short life well. May we all do the same for the glory of God, until we likewise see Jesus face to face.

