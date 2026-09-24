Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico of Texas has reportedly pulled ahead by a large margin in his race against Republican state Attorney General Ken Paxton, according to a poll released Wednesday.

Is anyone else getting deja vu? Dating back to at least 2016, the polling industry — and mainstream media outlets — have constantly pushed surveys that benefit Democrats and discourage GOP turnout.

We need look no further than Beto O’Rourke, the liberal savior who was finally going to turn Texas purple. How did that work out?

Though he came within 3 percentage points of defeating GOP Sen. Ted Cruz in 2018, he failed miserably in his attempt to take out Republican Gov. Greg Abbott four years later, losing by 11 points. Flash in the pan.

This latest Marist poll, which shows Talarico ahead by 6 points, was conducted from Sept. 17-20, surveyed 1,139 registered voters, and had a margin of error 4.4.

Texas does not register voters by party, so the poll relied on how respondents identified themselves. The respondent pool was 33 percent Democratic-identifying, 39 percent Republican-identifying, and 25 percent identifying as independent.

It also showed Talarico with a strong edge among Gen Z voters — 74 percent of voters 29 years old or younger favored the Democrat. But is that enough to swing the vote?

The GOP might have issues with the Iran war, inflation, party infighting, and lack of legislative action, but is that really enough for a massive blue wave? Or is this just another mirage created by liberal operatives and pundits to cast a cloud of despair over conservatives?

Going off past polling and media commentary, this seems to be yet another attempt to boost a deeply flawed and radical candidate, who’s posing as a moderate in hopes of hiding his far-left agenda.

Let’s go back to 2016 when the polling industry told all of America that President Donald Trump had almost no chance to beat Hillary Clinton.

Pollsters made it seem like she was running unopposed and that Trump was wasting his breath. They even had the hubris to predict that he would wipe out the GOP congressional majorities when he lost.

That was a complete misfire and destroyed the industry’s few remaining shreds of credibility. It also exposed their deep liberal bias as fanatical and unwavering.

In 2018, talk of a blue wave dominated the news cycle and polls showed that Republicans were going to lose both Houses of Congress, along with a number of key governor’s races. Wrong again.

Despite losing the House by a somewhat narrow margin, the GOP added two Senate seats and held its ground in several high-profile swing states throughout the country.

In 2020, Politico published a piece during the aftermath of the election titled: “Pollsters: ‘Impossible’ to say why 2020 polls were wrong,” citing how much closer the final tally was compared to previous predictions.

By 2022, Newsweek noted that pollsters had predicted a massive red wave due to former President Joe Biden’s unpopular policies. The result? A slim majority in the House for Republicans and razor-thin Senate majority for Democrats.

In 2024, pollsters and commentators admitted it was going to be a close election, but very few predicted that Trump would sweep all seven swing state and win the popular vote.

In fact, an infamous poll from Ann Seltzer and The Des Moines Register had Harris leading in the crucial state of Iowa by 3 percent. Trump won the state by over 13 points. Enough said.

This brings us to the upcoming midterm elections. Given this abysmal track record, why should we believe anything the polling industry says? Why should the public expect accuracy from a cabal of liberals who have disdain for conservative policies?

It’s true that Democrats have a good chance of making gains, or retaining seats, in states like North Carolina, Georgia, and Maine, despite Trump winning two of those states in 2024.

Yet we’re supposed to believe that Republicans should be sweating in places like Ohio, Alaska, and Texas?

Talarico is a fraud. A majority of Texas voters support things like Second Amendment, tax cuts, immigration, barbecue, and Christianity. They also withdraw in disgust at the thought of children being dressed up as drag queens or the idea that “God is nonbinary.”

Yet Talarico has been caught slamming Christianity and has a pastor who denies the resurrection of Christ. He’s made insane proclamations that there are “six genders,” has claimed Jesus Christ was a radical feminist, said the southern border should be treated like a “front porch” and named his favorite drag queen without hesitation.

MAN: “Who’s your favorite drag queen in Texas?” TALARICO: “Oh, my gosh. Probably Alyssa Edwards.” Texas Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico doesn’t hesitate when asked to name his favorite drag queen in Texas. Talarico immediately names Alyssa Edwards, a performer who… pic.twitter.com/towK8FHfjP — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 15, 2026

Lest we forget the infamous photo op of him eating barbecue, in an effort to appear more likeable and down-to-earth. Even Talarico had to admit he’s been downright cringey and “missed the mark.” Missed the mark? He’s not even on the same page of the same book as the average Texan.

Does this sound like a man who will accurately represent the Lone Star State? No. He sounds more like a California liberal, and we’re supposed to believe he’s leading Paxton by 6 points? Give me a break.

But he does have powerful allies in the establishment media, the polling business, and the political PAC scene. They want him to win and will do whatever is necessary to make that happen. They’ll warp the narrative, contort numbers, carry his water, mold headlines and try to depress turnout to make his win all but certain.

If he loses, they’ll do what they did when Trump won: Act completely surprised, blame the data, and claim they underestimated rural turnout.

Then they rinse and repeat, preparing to do it all over again in two years.

And it’s not just Texas. The polling and media industries have also targeted races like Ohio’s gubernatorial and Senate contests. This is the home state of America’s sitting vice president and hasn’t voted Democrat for president since Barack Obama won the state in 2012.

It also delivered a decisive victory for GOP Sen. Bernie Moreno just two years ago, opting to kick former Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown out of office.

By the way, Brown is running again this cycle and the race is being dubbed a dead heat.

This polling panic has already led National Republican Senatorial Committee Chair Tim Scott to all but abandon Georgia and North Carolina’s Senate races, directing funding and attention to states where Trump won last cycle.

It’s still anybody’s game as we have several weeks until Election Day, but don’t be fooled. This recent media polling blitz is coordinated, calculated, and controlled.

Whether or not the data will match the end results is still up in the air. But the real power still lies with the American electorate, who will ultimately have the final say, biased polling be damned.

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