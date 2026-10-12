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James Talarico attends the 2026 Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on Oct. 9, 2026, in Austin, Texas.
James Talarico attends the 2026 Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on Oct. 9, 2026, in Austin, Texas. (Gary Miller / Getty Images)

Talarico Camp Forced to Admit the 2 Most Humiliating Words Possible as Rumors Swirl About Mental Hospital, Flu, Proof of Life

 By V. Saxena  October 12, 2026 at 6:42am
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A representative for Texas Democratic Senate nominee James Talarico confirmed on Friday that he’s “still alive,” but the announcement did very little to calm concerns about the state of his mental and physical health.

“Hate to disappoint the conspiracy theorists, but James is still alive and meeting with voters at ACL today,” Talarico representative J.T. Ennis posted to X late Friday afternoon.

ACL is short for the Austin City Limits music festival in Zilker Park.

Ennis’ stunning post wound up prompting more questions than answers.

“How does this disappoint the conspiracy theorists?” one X user asked. “Was he missing for 2 weeks or not?”

Talarico was indeed missing for roughly two weeks. His last in-person appearance at a campaign event was Sept. 26, when he participated in a news conference in Carrollton, according to Fox News.

Days later, on Sept. 30, he appeared virtually at a forum hosted by the U.S. Hispanic Business Council. During the brief appearance, he explained that he’d had to cancel his in-person appearance after contracting the flu.

After that appearance, he went completely missing for two weeks.

His opponent in the Texas Senate race, Texas Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton, accused him of hiding. President Donald Trump meanwhile warned in a Truth Social post that “bad rumors” were emerging because of his extended absence.

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Responding to the attacks from Paxton and Trump, a Talarico representative finally confirmed to Fox News on Wednesday that he “came down with the flu.”

Two days later, on Friday, Talarico suddenly appeared in public again.

However, earlier Friday morning, former Los Angeles Mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt alleged in a post to X that his sources had told him that “Talarico is in a mental health facility.”

Later, conservative investigative journalist Nick Sortor published a stunning audio recording that purportedly showed a receptionist for the Lindner Center of Hope in Mason, Ohio, telling him that Talarico “was just discharged this evening.”

But the problem is the hospital has since denied “treating” Talarico.

“Representative James Talarico has never received treatment from Lindner Center of Hope,” the hospital wrote in a social media post.

The good news, obviously, is that Talarico is indeed still alive and doing well.

The bad news is that nobody seems to know what temporarily took him out of the running — was he just sick with the flu, or was he dealing with something far worse?

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V. Saxena
V. Saxena is a seasoned conservative news writer and commentator with a decade of experience in the industry. When not at work, he can be found working out or tending to his popular bird feeder.




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