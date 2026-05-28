Talarico Exposed as Massive Hypocrite After People Notice Problem with 'Manly' Pic He Posted

So now comes the challenging part for James Talarico: For the first time in his quixotic attempt to turn Texas’ Senate seat blue, he won’t have his two rivals beating up on each other more than they beat up on him.

Like it or not — and the returns seemed to indicate the state’s conservatives really liked it — state Attorney General Ken Paxton beat incumbent Sen. John Cornyn by amassing over 60 percent of the vote in a runoff. Polls have shown the state as close, especially if Paxton won — particularly because the Republican establishment spent an obscene amount of money trashing his character in service of keeping Cornyn propped up.

Well, one hopes that’s some rather noxious water under the bridge for conservatives of all stripes, or will be in some weeks’ time. That means Talarico isn’t going to be able to skate by on “both those guys stink, and you can trust me because they say so, too.” The woke “Presbyterian seminarian” who says God is “nonbinary” and the border should be like a “welcome mat” will have to sell himself as a Texan for all Texans: A man who loves him some high-school football, tears up at the Alamo, and knows his way around a Whataburger.

That last one might be an issue, however — and how the Democrats are packaging this isn’t really doing James any favors, either.

Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you your 2026 Democrats, throwing down the gauntlet against Ken Paxton:

Is James Talarico masculine enough to win a Senate seat in Texas? Yes No

A login link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link to log in and vote. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 100% (135 Votes)

First off, as someone on the upper cusp of the millennial generation, I’m old enough to remember when Iran used to release hostage videos that made it onto the evening news; this form of crude video propaganda was infinitely more believable than this picture, which was no doubt expensively arranged and shot and pored over by at least six different teams of social media consultants.

Secondly, it’s important to note the context in which this video was originally shot and posted. In one of the multifarious videos unearthed regarding Talarico’s past extremism, they found a 2022 speech in which he blamed meat for climate change.

In 2022, James Talarico said it’s “existential” to reduce meat consumption to fight climate change. “I am proud to say that our campaign has officially become a non-meat campaign… We are only buying vegan products from our local vegan businesses.” pic.twitter.com/tz6K1aGYsy — Bobby LaValley (@Bobby_LaVallley) March 17, 2026

The COVID mask would really be the cherry on the sundae of hilariousness if there wasn’t the serious side that these were the words of a man who hopes to become Texas’ first Democratic senator since Lloyd Bentsen: ​“It is now existential that we reduce our meat consumption and that we try to respect animals in all aspects of society,” Talarico said.

“I am proud to say that our campaign has officially become a non-meat campaign. We are only buying vegan products.”

Right. Mr. Talarico, I knew Lloyd Bentsen. Lloyd Bentsen was … well, not an ideological friend of mine, but he’s also not a straitjacket-baiting lefty. Mr. Talarico, you’re no Lloyd Bentsen.

As the Houston Chronicle noted, “Talarico’s camp playfully put out a photo to the media of their candidate eating BBQ. But they haven’t addressed what he actually said in the video about needing to reduce meat consumption to combat climate change — a message that seems really important to clear up in Texas BBQ havens all over the state, where voters are just starting to learn who Talarico is.”

That’s how you got this photo in the first place.

And now they want to recycle it to make James Talarico — the human personification of pallid, soggy tofu — into someone who chews into a massive rib just like he’ll chew into Ken Paxton oh burn we’re so good at this memery.

As always, I’m just here for the ratio:

you guys are so good at this keep going — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) May 27, 2026

From Beto to Beta. Both are losers. https://t.co/2jVJTuOweX — The Researcher (@listen_2learn) May 27, 2026

This reaction, even if it is self-selecting, is emblematic of a dire problem with the Talarico candidacy: He’s a hole in the air, little more than an unserious construct of inane woke bromides come to life and, with a little bit of luck, allowed to run amok in the halls of Congress.

Instead of fixing this, we got this meme junk from the Democrats. What, precisely, does it take to convince these fools that we don’t have the attention spans of gnats and this kind of faux manliness is the exact way you make sure Texas stays red for decades to come?

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