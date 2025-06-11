Share
Commentary
Taliban fighters stand guard in front of the former U.S. embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Friday.
Commentary
Taliban fighters stand guard in front of the former U.S. embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Friday. (Ebrahim Noroozi / AP)

Taliban Calls on Afghans Who Left the Country

 By Samuel Short  June 11, 2025 at 9:49am
Share

The Taliban is making an offer for Afghans to come home.

After former President Joe Biden‘s embarrassing disaster of a withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021, the Taliban moved in, declaring a new government, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

Understandably, many fled, anticipating Muslim rule would bring brutality and suppression of their rights.

Newser reported Saturday, Taliban Prime Minister Mohammad Hassan Akhund made an amnesty offer saying, “Come back to your ancestral land and live in an atmosphere of peace.”

The offer came on Eid al-Adha, the Feast of Sacrifice in Islam.

According to NBC News, further comments were made, as the prime minister added, “Afghans who have left the country should return to their homeland. Nobody will harm them.”

“We must not allow the torch of the Islamic system to be extinguished,” Akhund said. “The media should avoid false judgments and should not minimize the accomplishments of the system. While challenges exist, we must remain vigilant.”

Akhund’s offer comes after President Donald Trump announced via Truth Social last Wednesday a travel ban on several countries, including Afghanistan.

Will the Taliban regime succeed in calling Afghans back?

According to NBC, the ban impacts Afghans looking to resettle in the U.S. —  both permanently and temporarily.

Trump made his announcement in light of the terrorist attack in Boulder, Colorado.

Not every member of the Afghan diaspora are refugees hostile to the Taliban.

Additionally, the prime minister’s call seems to be trying make allies out of Afghans who were alienated after the events of August 2021.

Akhund commented on the travel ban, calling the United States an “oppressor,” per Newser.

Related:
Hundreds of National Security Officials Cite the Bible While Giving Trump a Crucial Endorsement

“Citizens from 12 countries are barred from entering their land — and Afghans are not allowed, either,” he said, adding, “Why? Because they claim the Afghan government has no control over its people and that people are leaving the country. So, oppressor! Is this what you call friendship with humanity?”

It looks like the prime minister wants to paint the United States as the enemy of the Afghan people in light of the ban in order to bolster support for his regime with the diaspora.

Will this announcement entice Afghans to return? It’s more likely sympathizers will head the call than those who fled will have a change of heart.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Instructor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




Taliban Calls on Afghans Who Left the Country
Priceless Video: Alleged Rioter Lays Hands on Police Horse, So Female Cop with Biggest Baton We've Ever Seen Hammers Him
Fauci Must Be Shaken to the Core After Latest Discovery in COVID Investigation: They Found It
Transgender Softball Pitchers Just Became the New Standard After Male Throws 5 Straight Games at Finals, Wins State in 6-0 Shutout
25-Year-Old Rising Star in Boxing Dead, Months After Post Exposing Horrors of Socialized Medicine
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation