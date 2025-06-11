Taliban Calls on Afghans Who Left the Country

The Taliban is making an offer for Afghans to come home.

After former President Joe Biden‘s embarrassing disaster of a withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021, the Taliban moved in, declaring a new government, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

Understandably, many fled, anticipating Muslim rule would bring brutality and suppression of their rights.

Newser reported Saturday, Taliban Prime Minister Mohammad Hassan Akhund made an amnesty offer saying, “Come back to your ancestral land and live in an atmosphere of peace.”

The offer came on Eid al-Adha, the Feast of Sacrifice in Islam.

According to NBC News, further comments were made, as the prime minister added, “Afghans who have left the country should return to their homeland. Nobody will harm them.”

“We must not allow the torch of the Islamic system to be extinguished,” Akhund said. “The media should avoid false judgments and should not minimize the accomplishments of the system. While challenges exist, we must remain vigilant.”

Akhund’s offer comes after President Donald Trump announced via Truth Social last Wednesday a travel ban on several countries, including Afghanistan.

According to NBC, the ban impacts Afghans looking to resettle in the U.S. — both permanently and temporarily.

Trump made his announcement in light of the terrorist attack in Boulder, Colorado.

Not every member of the Afghan diaspora are refugees hostile to the Taliban.

Additionally, the prime minister’s call seems to be trying make allies out of Afghans who were alienated after the events of August 2021.

Akhund commented on the travel ban, calling the United States an “oppressor,” per Newser.

“Citizens from 12 countries are barred from entering their land — and Afghans are not allowed, either,” he said, adding, “Why? Because they claim the Afghan government has no control over its people and that people are leaving the country. So, oppressor! Is this what you call friendship with humanity?”

It looks like the prime minister wants to paint the United States as the enemy of the Afghan people in light of the ban in order to bolster support for his regime with the diaspora.

Will this announcement entice Afghans to return? It’s more likely sympathizers will head the call than those who fled will have a change of heart.

