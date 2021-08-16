Path 27
News

Taliban Frees Thousands of Terrorist Prisoners from Facility US Forces Recently Handed Over to Afghanistan

 By Jack Davis  August 16, 2021 at 2:13pm
Path 27

Terrorists who had been rounded up across Afghanistan are now on the loose.

One prize in the total collapse of the former government and military of Afghanistan was that the Taliban were able to overrun Bagram Air Base on Sunday, where, according to the BBC, occupying forces began to set free inmates there at Pul-e-Charkhi prison.

In early July, when the U.S. handed control of the base to Afghan forces, CNN reported that between 5,000 and 7,000 prisoners were housed there, including “senior al Qaeda and Taliban figures.”

Trending:
George W. Bush Sends Message to Afghanistan War Veterans, Calls on Biden Admin to Take Action

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley noted Sunday in a call with senators that instead of the original estimate] that terrorist groups could use Afghanistan as a base to rebuild within the next two years, the new timeline could be sooner.

“Two takeaways for me,” a source who was on the call told Axios. “We’re gonna leave tens of thousands of people behind … and the timeline in terms of threats has accelerated.”

America entered Afghanistan 20 years ago because it was a haven for terrorists.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday sought to downplay speculation that history could repeat itself, according to The Guardian.

Has Joe Biden made America less safe?

“We have tremendously more capacity now than we had before 9/11. We are going to retain in the region the over-the-horizon capacity to see and deal with any re-emergence of a terrorist threat,” Blinken told CNN’s “State of the Union.”

However, some worry that the potential for terrorism is worse now than ever before.

“A Taliban-led Afghanistan that provides tech-savvy global terrorists safe haven to remotely recruit new followers is a different level of security threat than it was previously,” security expert Barry Pavel wrote for the Atlantic Council.

He cautioned that “a Taliban-controlled Afghanistan — which could be even more dangerous than it was in the 1990s, and in particular on September 11, 2001.”

In July, CNN reported that the prison at Bagram field had a couple of hundred criminals with the rest of the thousands of inmates being terrorists.

Related:
Christian Pastors in Afghanistan Issue Urgent Request

According to CNN, an Afghan security official said some “big names” from al-Qaida and the Taliban were housed there.

“We have the ability to hold prisoners, we have enough troops to secure Bagram Air Base. We are not worried about the care of prisoners,” an Afghan defense ministry spokesperson said at the time.

Although the Taliban have said they seek to assume control of the nation peacefully, they have been accused of massacring commandos who surrendered last month to Taliban forces.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Path 27
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




loading
Chinese Military Engages in Aggressive Provocation by Infringing on US-Backed Territory
US Military Veterans Speak Out as Afghanistan Descends Into Chaos: 'It Makes Us Angry'
George W. Bush Sends Message to Afghanistan War Veterans, Calls on Biden Admin to Take Action
Report: Biden Admin to Accept Up to 30,000 Afghan Refugees in 'Immediate Future'
Taliban Frees Thousands of Terrorist Prisoners from Facility US Forces Recently Handed Over to Afghanistan
See more...

Conversation