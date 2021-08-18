Thanks to his anemic leadership, Taliban terrorists are ordering President Joe Biden around like he’s their unpaid intern.

Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen said Biden should withdraw all U.S. troops by Sept. 11 pursuant to a 2020 agreement the group had made with the Afghan government.

Former President Donald Trump had negotiated the historic peace accord between the warring factions last year, including setting a May 1, 2021 deadline for the withdrawal of U.S forces from Afghanistan.

“I think they should get their troops out of Afghanistan,” Shaheen told Sky News on Tuesday.

“They have already violated the time frame which was enshrined in the Doha agreement, when they announced that they will withdraw all their forces until Sept. 11. So they should withdraw all their forces.”

Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen says the US should “withdraw all their forces” by 11 September, but adds “we are committed not to attack them” Read the latest on the situation in Afghanistan here: https://t.co/qPs0VmYVd5 pic.twitter.com/5NX1MrqzXg — Sky News (@SkyNews) August 17, 2021

Shaheen added that “we are committed not to attack them and we have not attacked them.”

Of course, the implicit threat was that the Taliban could attack if U.S. troops are not removed by the stated deadline.

Before this week, could you ever have imagined a scenario where the American president — the leader of the free world – would’ve had to submit to an ultimatum from a group of malnourished goat herders?

Could Biden be any more humiliated on the world stage?

This has been the worst week of Biden’s presidency. That’s saying a lot, given the multiple crises ravaging the country right now, including daily border sieges, skyrocketing inflation, soaring gas prices and nationwide crime waves.

And that’s not including the continuing revelations about the cringeworthy, drug-fueled prostitution benders in which the president’s troubled son, Hunter Biden, has been entangled.

While the corporate media typically downplay or ignore Biden’s numerous scandals and gaffes, he was nearly universally reviled this week for his poorly executed withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

Even the left-wing apologists at CNN excoriated the 78-year-old career politician for his abysmal lack of strategic planning.

CNN’s Jake Tapper on Afghanistan: “[Biden] keeps trying to change the subject from this inept withdrawal. Let’s be frank here, if you withdraw 2,500 troops then you have to send 6,000 back, that’s not planned. That’s on it’s face an example of a failure.” pic.twitter.com/O5Gq7nbLUb — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 16, 2021

“It’s a failure of intelligence…lack of understanding…lack of planning…lack of communications of honesty with the American people & with allies.”@ianbremmer weighs in on President #Biden‘s role & response in the #Taliban takeover. Part 1 | @firstmove pic.twitter.com/uuyhPfoAXU — Julia Chatterley (@jchatterleyCNN) August 17, 2021

On Tuesday night, Trump also laid into Biden during a wide-ranging interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity.

Like many Americans, the former president also wants U.S. troops out of Afghanistan after 20 years, thousands of dead soldiers and trillions of dollars wasted on another country’s civil war.

However, it was the haphazard, chaotic manner that Biden executed the move that drew bipartisan backlash.

“It is a terrible time for our country,” Trump told Hannity. “I don’t think in all of the years our country has ever been so humiliated.”

He recounted: “I looked at that big monster cargo plane yesterday with people grabbing the side and trying to get flown out of Afghanistan because of their incredible fear — and they’re blowing off of the plane from 2,000 feet up in the air. Nobody has ever seen anything like that.”

Trump said the harrowing scenes of America’s Vietnam debacle pale in comparison.

Desperate civilians scramble to get a place on a plane at Kabul airport in Afghanistan on Monday amid the US withdrawal. For many, it brought back memories of Vietnam in April 1975 pic.twitter.com/fwztFFCUfG — TRT World (@trtworld) August 16, 2021

“That blows the helicopters in Vietnam away,” the former president said. “That is not even a contest. It has been the most humiliating period of time that I’ve ever seen.”

For the first time in years, there is bipartisan consensus on an issue: Biden failed colossally, and he owns this historic catastrophe.

