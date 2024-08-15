Taliban Uses American Equipment to Mock US on Anniversary of Biden's Afghanistan Debacle

Remember when Democrats cared about America’s reputation?

It seems like only yesterday that they were apoplectic any time a Republican president mispronounced the word “nuclear” or sent mean tweets because it embarrassed them.

Each transgression led to them wringing their hands and rending their garments as they endured the utter embarrassment the nation suffered under GOP rule.

But now, the Taliban is literally parading around with American weapons left behind because a Democrat gave the cut-and-run order.

How’s that for humiliating?

According to Fox News, the terrorist organization marked the third anniversary of President Joe Biden’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan by hosting a parade at a former American airbase featuring cast-off American military goods.

There were uniformed soldiers carrying guns, military vehicles such as tanks and pickup trucks, and even a motorcycle group carrying the Taliban flag through Bagram Airfield on Wednesday to celebrate the gift Biden handed them by pulling forces out ahead of the Aug. 31, 2021, deadline.

“This is the Taliban rubbing their victory over us in our face,” U.S. Army veteran Bill Roggio, who is a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies and edits its Long War Journal, told the news outlet.

“The Biden administration’s effort to get out of Afghanistan quickly has led to the Taliban having an American-supplied arsenal,” Roggio added.

Footage of the parade was compiled and shared to YouTube by SkyNews Australia.

Taliban members spoke about the “peace and security” that allegedly rules the land that is now back under Islamic law, thanks to Biden’s decision to squander two decades of American might and money by simply giving up.

According to the Associated Press, the Taliban commemorates Aug. 14 as a national holiday with festivities for all — well, all except for the women, of course.

This day that gives the Taliban such warm and fuzzies precipitated the bloodbath that took the lives of 13 U.S. service members and several dozen others during the evacuation of the Kabul airport on Aug. 26, 2021.

Suicide bombers attacked those desperately trying to escape as the American military was leaving and taking with it the last semblance of civilization and order.

The aftermath was bloody, chaotic, and predictable.

It didn’t matter. All of this happened under Biden’s direct orders, with the consent of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Now, Democrats are trying to convince the American people to keep them in power.

They want us to believe that former President Donald Trump is the dangerous one and Harris the safe and sane choice, all while our enemies parade evidence of the Biden-Harris administration’s failures in front of us.

It’s clear that they are unfit to lead, and nothing demonstrates the stark contrast between Trump and the Democrats more clearly than this shameful display from our enemies.

The world was a safer place with Trump in the White House, mean tweets and all. We need a strong, competent leader for these dangerous times.

America — and its standing in the world — simply won’t survive another four years with Democrats in power.

