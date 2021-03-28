Login
SECTIONS
News
Mewe Share P Share

'Talladega Nights' Star Tragically Dead at 28 After Serving His Country in the 101st Airborne Division

×
By Jack Davis
Published March 28, 2021 at 11:46am
Mewe Share P Share

Actor Houston Tumlin, who as a boy starred in the NASCAR-themed movie “Talladega Nights,” suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and depression “for years” before his death by suicide at the age of 28, his mother said in a new report.

The Shelby County Coroner’s Office said Tumlin died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound Tuesday, according to USA Today.

Tumlin’s girlfriend was at his Pelham, Alabama, home and discovered his body, Coroner Lina Evans said, according to NBC News.

Tumlin played the character of Walker Bobby, who was the son of actor Wes Ferrell’s character in the 2006 film “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby.”

TRENDING: California Mayor Announces $500-per-Month 'Guaranteed Income' Program, Struggling White Families Not Allowed to Participate

Tumlin’s mother, Michelle, said her son served in the Army for almost six years and was an E-4 specialist in the 101st Airborne Division, according to a TMZ report published Sunday.

She said he suffered from PTSD and depression.

Tumlin received the Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal and Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, she said, as well as his Air Assault wings.

“Houston received a different set of wings” upon his death, she said.

RELATED: Army Officially Changes Fitness Test to Remove Portion Often Failed by Women

“Houston Lee Tumlin was so much more than a child actor from ‘Talladega Nights.’ My beautiful boy brought joy to everyone he encountered and made them feel special. Houston fought his battle for years, and we will continue to fight for him,” she said.

TMZ reported that Tumlin will have a military funeral.

Charity Robertson, who said she was Tumlin’s girlfriend, posted her thoughts on Facebook.

“I’ve never experienced a hurt like this before,” she posted. “I feel numb, I feel defeated, I feel lost. I feel empty. My heart is absolutely shattered.”

“My sweet, sweet baby.. Our time together was one of the best experiences of my life. I’ll miss your big heart, caring spirit, infectious laughter, & oh man could the list go on,” she wrote.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







US Embassy Reveals 'Horrifying' Bloodshed as Over 100 Adults and Children Dead at Hands of Myanmar Junta Forces
Growing Coalition of Lawmakers Push for Recurring Stimulus Payments
Biden 'Committed' to Gun Control Efforts, Will Sign Executive Order in Wake of Boulder Shooting
'Talladega Nights' Star Tragically Dead at 28 After Serving His Country in the 101st Airborne Division
Mother-Son Pair Arrested in Capitol Incursion Seemingly Posed 'Little Threat,' Now Looking at Possible Pre-Trial Release After Appeals Court Ruling
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×