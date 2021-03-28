Actor Houston Tumlin, who as a boy starred in the NASCAR-themed movie “Talladega Nights,” suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and depression “for years” before his death by suicide at the age of 28, his mother said in a new report.

The Shelby County Coroner’s Office said Tumlin died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound Tuesday, according to USA Today.

Tumlin’s girlfriend was at his Pelham, Alabama, home and discovered his body, Coroner Lina Evans said, according to NBC News.

Tumlin played the character of Walker Bobby, who was the son of actor Wes Ferrell’s character in the 2006 film “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby.”

Former child actor Houston Tumlin, who played the son of Will Ferrell’s character in “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby,” has died by suicide, authorities said Wednesdayhttps://t.co/GSPJ3NtC6H — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) March 24, 2021

Tumlin’s mother, Michelle, said her son served in the Army for almost six years and was an E-4 specialist in the 101st Airborne Division, according to a TMZ report published Sunday.

https://t.co/brs0h3dBOj Houston Tumlin — the kid who played Ricky Bobby’s son in ‘Talladega Nights’ — grew up to proudly serve his country, but sadly suffered from PTSD and depression as a result, which led to his suicide … his mother tells TMZ. — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) March 28, 2021

She said he suffered from PTSD and depression.

This video shows PTSD warning signs, have a look. https://t.co/tS7qwmJ6LB https://t.co/tS7qwmJ6LB — Veterans With PTSD (@PTSDVeteransAwa) May 12, 2019

Tumlin received the Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal and Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, she said, as well as his Air Assault wings.

“Houston received a different set of wings” upon his death, she said.

Some of y’all might know who this is. This is Houston Tumlin, aka “Hooty”. He was “Walker” in Talladega Nights (Will Ferrell’s Son). I graduated with him and he was one of the funniest guys I’ve ever met. He recently passed, and words can’t describe how hard this is. RIP buddy. pic.twitter.com/aOFkn61dzI — MATCH1N (@match1n_) March 24, 2021

“Houston Lee Tumlin was so much more than a child actor from ‘Talladega Nights.’ My beautiful boy brought joy to everyone he encountered and made them feel special. Houston fought his battle for years, and we will continue to fight for him,” she said.

TMZ reported that Tumlin will have a military funeral.

Truly heartbroken and stunned at Houston’s passing. He was a joyful and talented person. Will never forget the laughs and good times we had. Sending love and prayers to his family and friends. https://t.co/qTeluYxNqH via @Deadline — Adam McKay (@GhostPanther) March 24, 2021

Charity Robertson, who said she was Tumlin’s girlfriend, posted her thoughts on Facebook.

“I’ve never experienced a hurt like this before,” she posted. “I feel numb, I feel defeated, I feel lost. I feel empty. My heart is absolutely shattered.”

“My sweet, sweet baby.. Our time together was one of the best experiences of my life. I’ll miss your big heart, caring spirit, infectious laughter, & oh man could the list go on,” she wrote.

